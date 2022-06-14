In a list of things which happen only in Uttar Pradesh, a lineman from Bareilly who was fined by a policeman cut off the power supply to the Hardaspur police station. Sounds wild? Read further.



The lineman, Bhagwan Swarup, had his bike pulled over at a checkpoint. The policeman, Modi Singh, asked him to produce the registration papers for his bike. The lineman failed to do so as a result of which he was issued a challan of ₹500.



A lineman of the #electricity department cut off power supply to Hardaspur police station in #Bareilly after an inspector issued a challan for the lineman's bike.@bareillypolice pic.twitter.com/qsaDtln5if — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2022

According to reports, the lineman suggested that he could go back to his place and bring the required documents but the officer refused to give in. Irked by the challan, the lineman decided to get back in a typical UP-esque style. Laden with badle ki bhavna, Swarup teamed with his colleagues at the Electricity Department and decided to cut the power supply to the police station.

The news went viral on social media and it sparked a wild reaction on Twitter.



Bareilly breaking: Embarrassment for @Uppolice as the power supply department allegedly found them stealing electricity using an illegal connection. The truth surfaced after a lineman was fined for not wearing a helmet and he returned the favour by removing the power supply. pic.twitter.com/HxDl6tnEIS — Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) June 11, 2022

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh:



An inspector paid heavy price for messing up with a lineman.



️Inspector challans a lineman & within 30 seconds the lineman cuts off electricity of the outpost from the poles.



Electricity was used illegally in the outpost (stealing from the elec pole) — Mayank Jindal (@MJ_007Club) June 12, 2022

Jab badale ki bhavana in sarkari tantra me hai to samanta jan me to aur hai — Madhusudhan kesharwani (@Madhusudhankes1) June 12, 2022

Man of focus ,commitment and sheer fucking will . — Meghashyam soodana (@meghashyam_88) June 13, 2022

Smart move🤔tit for tat — Billy The Kid🇰🇪 (@SantaChronix) June 13, 2022

Speaking to the media, Swarup mentioned how the police station was using electricity without an electric meter, which is illegal. A classic tit for tat moment, we say.

