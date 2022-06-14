In a list of things which happen only in Uttar Pradesh, a lineman from Bareilly who was fined by a policeman cut off the power supply to the Hardaspur police station. Sounds wild? Read further.
A lineman of the #electricity department cut off power supply to Hardaspur police station in #Bareilly after an inspector issued a challan for the lineman's bike.@bareillypolice pic.twitter.com/qsaDtln5if— IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2022
The news went viral on social media and it sparked a wild reaction on Twitter.
Bareilly breaking: Embarrassment for @Uppolice as the power supply department allegedly found them stealing electricity using an illegal connection. The truth surfaced after a lineman was fined for not wearing a helmet and he returned the favour by removing the power supply. pic.twitter.com/HxDl6tnEIS— Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) June 11, 2022
Jab badale ki bhavana in sarkari tantra me hai to samanta jan me to aur hai— Madhusudhan kesharwani (@Madhusudhankes1) June 12, 2022
हिम्मत की दाद देनी पड़ेगी— Gopal (@Gopal94487963) June 12, 2022
what a story😂😂😂 https://t.co/w382Gk011r— Udai Sinha (@Udaisankarsinha) June 12, 2022
Smart move🤔tit for tat— Billy The Kid🇰🇪 (@SantaChronix) June 13, 2022
Speaking to the media, Swarup mentioned how the police station was using electricity without an electric meter, which is illegal. A classic tit for tat moment, we say.