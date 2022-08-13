Duniya ki saari khushiyaan ek taraf aur long weekend ki khushi ek taraf.

Nothing else can ever give us an effortless flow of happiness like a long weekend does. Ahead of Raksha Bandhan (August 11, Thursday) and Independence Day (August 15, Monday), we just cannot wait to get in our long weekend vibe.

However, there are a bunch of people who won't be making the most of the upcoming long weekend. From students to numerous employees, people took to their social media accounts and shared some side-splitting memes, showcasing their pain.

Social Media Manager's watching other employees going on a long weekend be like: pic.twitter.com/RvUWFJhNnG — adi_tea.you.are.so.smart (@designbyaditea) August 10, 2022

1.) Yayyyyy, Long weekend 🥳

2.) But you're Social Media Manager pic.twitter.com/w9ptiCJ85G — adi_tea.you.are.so.smart (@designbyaditea) August 9, 2022

When all other corporate employees are planning to enjoy long weekend



Meanwhile Social Media Managers: pic.twitter.com/vkjJWpO8Pn — Sahil Patni (@vibewithsahil) August 9, 2022

When you realise that it's a long weekend for everyone except youuu!!! 😛🥲 pic.twitter.com/mkJP2G8Lpn — Recozilla (@AskRecozilla) August 10, 2022

Social media managers trying to finish the list of tasks before Wednesday to get ready for the #longweekend pic.twitter.com/TNszxWbGCC — Nidhi Kulkarni (@nidhi65) August 8, 2022

People are making Long weekend plans and I just realised that Next Monday will be a Holiday 🤡 — One Shot Espresso (@S_Eashwar) August 9, 2022

#MadhavMishra ek case karna tha unn clients pe jo mera long weekend phirse le doobey 🥲🤌@Social_Samosa pic.twitter.com/vGvnvOPLlL — Krishna Daga (@dagakrishna22) August 10, 2022

long weekend but exams are there 😢😢, any suggestion @zomato ? — Hrishikesh kakade (@Rishikeshkakade) August 9, 2022

How are you spending your long weekend?