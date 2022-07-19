Finding a seat in the Delhi Metro is a task. Most times people forcefully try to fit in the tiniest spot where they don't belong, just like they forced 'love storiyaan' in Kesariya. But yes, metro rides are a lot about continuous standing and it does get tiring. And among the many things that are prohibited, sitting on the floor is one - which we only accepted after being fined for it.

But, there's someone who's more creative than that. A Twitter user shared a picture of a man sitting on a stool in the metro, which he brought himself. He's also seen working, without a care in the world. The caption of the post reads - 'Loved it. He brought his own stool and started working'. And, that's pretty much what happened here.

Loved it. He brought his own stool and started working pic.twitter.com/dWoAUAQSOl — Someone you loved (@some1ulovedd) July 18, 2022

Quite a solution, though. Because the only thing that holds us back from travelling in the metro, other than the weird smell, is the constant standing up. I know, I try to submit my body weight to those handles. But that doesn't really help, I can hardly feel my hands after that.

Of course, Twitter was genuinely impressed.

Gajab ka dedication hai — Kartikey (@kartikey__04) July 19, 2022

Sahi hai bhai I know people jinhone zameen pe baithne ka fine diya hai 🤡 — Ironically Average (@BandaBhaukal) July 18, 2022

Need such motivation in life — Urvahh (@urvah_16) July 18, 2022

Jugaad is the speciality of delhi — Akshay kumar (@_akshaykumar___) July 19, 2022

It all happens with a “bhai aaj bhi seat nhi mili” — Sukhman (@Superman_Sandhu) July 18, 2022

Mentos zindagi. — Biplab Kumar Behura 🇮🇳 (@BehuraBiplaba) July 19, 2022

Deadline aa rahi hogi... Relatable😭 — Pankaj Uchiha ❟❛❟ (@satoru_panku) July 18, 2022

DMRC left the chat.