The human brain is an absolute genius when it comes to inventing something that will have no specific use. This man, with his unique invention, proves the statement. Allen Pan has invented a unique robot suit that allows snakes to walk with legs. Yes, you read that right.
Speaking to the media, Allen said, "I cannot get over the image of the snake crawling into its robotic exoskeleton".This unique invention went viral on social media. This is what netizens had to say.
next version needs little pads so the snake can control it— anthropicScholar🏳️⚧️ (@AnthrpicScholar) August 13, 2022
God watching this after he cursed snakes to not have legs in the Garden of Eden: 👁👄👁 https://t.co/oXVN7oiJOW— 💀EDAK💀 (@imnotkade) August 14, 2022
I love people like Allen Pan and Nathan Fielder who use their intellect and creativity to create chaos in the world https://t.co/VxnnjnoiYX— Hantu: Woo Young Woo tweets only 🇸🇬 (@barisanhantu) August 14, 2022
Isn’t there a Rick and Morty Episode about why we SHOULDN’T do this? https://t.co/aDnjGS9vTA— JoyBwoy🫧 (@chibith0t) August 14, 2022
I'm dying cause they can move so much faster without the legs. I love this. it's deranged, chaotic and solves nothing. 10/10.— Alexandria Neonakis (@Beavs) August 13, 2022
You just re-invented a lizard.— Dusty's Garage (@DustysGarage) August 13, 2022
Our ancestors thought that we might have flying cars by 2022, but here we are with walking snakes.