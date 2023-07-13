It seems, flight booking is the new-age equivalent of gambling. Because, if you ever need to cancel your flight, you’re at the risk of pretty much loosing all your money, or worse, paying more than the amount you booked your flight for! In fact, this Tweet by IAS officer Rahul Kumar about how he was refunded ₹20 for his ₹13K ticket, has sparked a hilarious chain of comments.

Pls suggest some good investment plans for my refund. pic.twitter.com/lcUEMVQBnq — Rahul Kumar (@Rahulkumar_IAS) July 10, 2023

What made the officer’s tweet even more epic, was his caption, asking people where he can invest the refunded amount.

So, let’s take a look at how people have responded to the tweet, shall we?

With this kind of liquidity you will need extra security sir. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2023

You can buy one share of Yes bank or two shares of Vodafone idea



😂😂 — Vibhor Varshney (@nakulvibhor) July 11, 2023

I don't process the refund in these cases.

Let the seat get wasted .. rather than the airline selling it again to some other passenger — Indranil (@TheBombayBombil) July 11, 2023

You can buy shares of Suzlon! Suna hai 2x 3x 4x hone wala hai! Imagine the riches 😂 — CA Shubham Kothari – Elite Chart Traders (@CA_Shubham_K) July 11, 2023

Donate it to a charity and claim tax returns! 😂 — jatin (@jatinkrmalik) July 11, 2023

Try not to cancel such tickets Sir. I just wish some day some one will unearth the scam of #airlines in India. Just donate the money to some poor need person, you will feel better! — Bhanu (@bhanua) July 11, 2023

SIP 😉 — Amresh (@amrecito) July 11, 2023

20 Rs must be invested in a multi bagger share to return this with XXX times return. — Amol Patil (@amol_patil) July 11, 2023

Invest in a time machine so you can go back and not spend money on something you clearly regret. — Lmao GPT (@LmaoGPT) July 11, 2023

I learnt from experience that never book tickets from third party apps.. they loot you on cancelation. Book directly via airlines, might cost u a bit more but there is higher chance of refund on cancelation or they give option to reschedule. — Grrrrrrr 🇮🇳 (@bhajji88) July 11, 2023

U are lucky dude..😂😂 last year i booked a tkt through indigo website under defence quota.. inpaid 4300/- due to exigencies i had to opt for a cancellation of tkt within an hr. The cancellation amount was 4700/- I just let the tkt go No Show😭😭😭😭😭 — Navin Jha 🇮🇳 (@NavihertZ) July 11, 2023

The refund policy of airlines need to be revisited in the interest of consumers. Recently, trip to hometown cancelled due to which ticket with 4 passengers were not used. Refund after cancellation was Rs 150/- only. I didn’t cancel, thereby not allowing airline to resell same — tanveer ahmad (@tahmad460) July 11, 2023

Orange Lays is a good investment option IMO https://t.co/5oG0qVCOI1 — J (@Hashismoments) July 11, 2023

You are such a rich person.

Please invest this 'princely' sum wisely .

😁😁😁 https://t.co/vWweCa72jF — Daphin Chacko (@daphinchacko) July 11, 2023

Refunds like this are pretty much blasphemous.