It seems, flight booking is the new-age equivalent of gambling. Because, if you ever need to cancel your flight, you’re at the risk of pretty much loosing all your money, or worse, paying more than the amount you booked your flight for! In fact, this Tweet by IAS officer Rahul Kumar about how he was refunded ₹20 for his ₹13K ticket, has sparked a hilarious chain of comments.
What made the officer’s tweet even more epic, was his caption, asking people where he can invest the refunded amount.
So, let’s take a look at how people have responded to the tweet, shall we?
Refunds like this are pretty much blasphemous.
Top picks for you