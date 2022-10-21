If you have come across Santoor soap television commercials, then this is for you. Let’s recall how those advertisements had the same plot every time. A beautiful woman is shown as a centre of attention around other girls. Reason? Her younger-looking skin. A guy, who is visibly blown away by the woman’s beauty, finds out that she is a mom. The ‘mummy’ moment, ladies & gentlemen.

Saif Ali Khan was cast in a Santoor ad. Gif credits: Tenor

The reel just got real ‘coz a guy had the similar experience while approaching a girl and his story is viral on Twitter.

The story posted by a Twitter user, Varad Joshi (@vradjoshi), features a screenshot of original tweets and an advertisement of Santoor soap. The first tweet originally shared by @AnvayB_ reads, “Hmmmm cute girl in my society playing dandiya might talk to her.” This is followed by another tweet which goes like, “NEVERMIND HER CHILD AND HUSBAND SHOWED UP FOR GROUP PHOTO LMFAO.”

“Bro got Santoor’d,” Joshi wrote in his tweet.

Twitter is going gaga over this invention of new word.

This girl also got santoor’d when she found out that her old classmate is now a father.

me finding out the cute guy frim my class being a whole ass father 💀💀😭😭 https://t.co/VPhfcsHWV1 — felfelfelldown (@seldomsense) September 27, 2022

Oh dear god https://t.co/DMzLXFBlkL — Sir Dwulfgr (@Sirnotbanndwulf) September 27, 2022

The verb ‘Santoor’d 😁 https://t.co/pXORWILDrN — Bani Adam بنی آدم (@ramanuj_shastry) September 27, 2022

There was a time when I used to fall for Santoor mommies, then I aged.



Ab bacche merko uncle bulate hain aur main unko chante lgata hun. https://t.co/FpA9y6Zou6 — Aakash K. (@JFirozabadi) September 27, 2022

How many times have you been Santoor'd??? https://t.co/2AMhDiFWoT — Aayush Mittal (@aayushmittal13) September 27, 2022

Bro got santoor zoned https://t.co/g3SvLAu91C — fr (@mundafalaaay) September 26, 2022

Okay…I had to include this advertisement. Watch the video here:

So? Have you ever been santoor’d by your crush?

