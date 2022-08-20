If you have spent anything more than 5 minutes on LinkedIn, you already know about people's passion to motivate others on the platform. While those posts themselves are quite amusing at this point, occasional satire is good too.

For instance, this post by social media strategist Madhur Singh. In a now-viral post, among other things, he wrote:

Thrilled to announce that I have bought a Tata Tiago. Payment in full. No loan. No installments. I saved money for years to buy a car. I did not go to parties with friends. Neither did I buy expensive gifts for my girlfriend or wife. If my mom sent me to buy sabzi, I’d ask sabzi wala to give dhaniya mirch for free so I can save those ₹10 for my car.

Now, some people actually thought he was being serious, which is something we would have found funny if LinkedIn wasn't full of the most absurd, random shit.

Anyway, here are a few reactions to what Madhur wrote.

It's getting increasingly difficult to discern a serious post from a sarcastic post on LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/nDC8m6DLmG — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) August 18, 2022

As I always say, LinkedIn’s timeline is worse than any other SM timeline. https://t.co/c166cBy0bp — శరత్ చంద్ర రౌతు (@SaratRouthu) August 19, 2022

U don’t think it’s sarcasm, given the state of our economy that guy must have to do all that and even more to more car…



Now wait till you hear, he will do more and even donate blood to fill the petrol ⛽️ now



Poor chap … https://t.co/LLUlngEE64 — ✌️PeaceMongerᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ ᴴᵃᵗᵉ (@PeaceMonger143) August 19, 2022

It was dhaniya mirch wot did it. https://t.co/Uk8ijBmZYf — Tashmia Owen FRSA (@dancinginshado) August 18, 2022

The people who seemed to have taken this seriously, have they really or are they bluffing too? Who knows?!