Matrimonial sites are funny; at least for platforms that are the definition of socially accepted misogyny, racism, classism, casteism, you name it. And as if the already existing ones weren't enough, we have a special new kid on the block- Matrimonial for doctors.
can't make up this shit man pic.twitter.com/OiXCoy7Iug— thisusershitsonpeople (@wtafmal) May 19, 2022
Good grief! Fortunately, as of now, it is being trolled mercilessly on Twitter.
Kidney matching thrown in for free— Nadir Cazi (@nadircazi) May 20, 2022
now engineers will take inspiration from this— ana (@mightbeana) May 19, 2022
How has no one come up with startup matrimony till now? https://t.co/Z0VaZZtsMd— Typo King (@Nahopayega09) May 20, 2022
@navpreetentious get on here bro it's for science https://t.co/CMUZSCVuXP— daddy's little best supporting actress (@bareilykibarfi) May 20, 2022
LOOL never letting my parents see this 😂 https://t.co/XLZHDNZZjZ— Ratatataa🔫 (@malayalimanga1) May 20, 2022
I'm definitely Judging you and your upbringing if I see this in your phone. https://t.co/UPLE67UGpr— Sam (@gingerbonda) May 20, 2022
😭 https://t.co/n1qaywY3fv pic.twitter.com/RphZrzhkJ3— silly girl (@moonIuvr666) May 20, 2022
Both are saying maaf kar do uncle ji, hamein shaadi nahi karni. You can see the pain behind the smiles. https://t.co/hnHU85IHqY— matt (@homopromax) May 19, 2022
sanjeevani did it first https://t.co/NE28uI4jD4— A (@begumdukhtar) May 19, 2022
Vella tech dudebros have done it again https://t.co/GhCvNk3ch3— Pranjal (@Kaafipunny) May 19, 2022
This is so weird, man. Like, just ask someone out and don't be a dick or a creep. That normally works.