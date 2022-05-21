Matrimonial sites are funny; at least for platforms that are the definition of socially accepted misogyny, racism, classism, casteism, you name it. And as if the already existing ones weren't enough, we have a special new kid on the block- Matrimonial for doctors. 

Good grief! Fortunately, as of now, it is being trolled mercilessly on Twitter. 

This is so weird, man. Like, just ask someone out and don't be a dick or a creep. That normally works. 