Matrimonial sites are funny; at least for platforms that are the definition of socially accepted misogyny, racism, classism, casteism, you name it. And as if the already existing ones weren't enough, we have a special new kid on the block- Matrimonial for doctors.

can't make up this shit man pic.twitter.com/OiXCoy7Iug — thisusershitsonpeople (@wtafmal) May 19, 2022

Good grief! Fortunately, as of now, it is being trolled mercilessly on Twitter.

This is so weird, man. Like, just ask someone out and don't be a dick or a creep. That normally works.