If sleeping is something that comes naturally to you, and you feel that sleeping is the only thing you can do exceptionally well, then we have found the perfect job for you. A US-based mattress firm is looking for candidates with "exceptional sleeping ability."
Casper, a New York-based company, is hiring "Casper Sleepers" where you would be paid to sleep on the job. According to the company's job posting, their ideal candidate is someone "who has exceptional sleeping quality", "a desire to sleep as much as possible", and "the ability to sleep through anything" just to state a few.
If these are the qualities you possess, then wait till you hear the perks. The perks include free products, a comfy pyjama dress code, and part-time work hours!
The news of this job posting went viral and this is what Twitter had to say.
I am here, maybe I might missed it cos I can fall asleep anytime— Rain Maker (@RainMakerGH) August 7, 2022
How much money… I need to know— Ashley Brooks (@AshleyAReports) August 8, 2022
I just read this and legit started tearing up because I have insomnia, and I'm not evening good at napping. https://t.co/WbJ6Y3jbWM— Emilie (@phlegmilie) August 8, 2022
Polishing up the resume right now. https://t.co/lVv4ZL9sme— Dave Walls (@DaveWallsWSET) August 8, 2022
Time for me to shine https://t.co/kL5zmGyDF2— Lucille Bluth (@urbnstylista) August 8, 2022
This is it. This is what I’ve been training for. https://t.co/G7xH2UismT— Nic 🦇🇬🇩 (@njnic23) August 7, 2022
Time to apply for a US visa and put these sleeping skills to good use.