As the entire nation is currently witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the demand for pain-relieving medicine 'Dolo 650' has been increased. For the uninitiated, Dolo 650 Tablet is a common painkiller used to treat aches, pains and reduce fever.
However, netizens are dealing with the rising cases with a regular dose of humour... and this time, these memes are on Dolo 650. Here's a look at some of the best memes on Twitter!
#dolo650 supremacy 😂 pic.twitter.com/LWmK2k7fbE— Vishal Vasava 🏹 (@vishu_vasava_) January 8, 2022
#dolo650— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) January 8, 2022
*Indians after taking Dolo 650 for every bimari* pic.twitter.com/6P0nMkd7dn
Indian to #dolo650 pic.twitter.com/ENsl3T2Keb— Meme.wali.girl (@Memewaligirl1) January 8, 2022
And sonaar will ask for half Etherium for a Dolo 650#Ethereum #dolo650 pic.twitter.com/JZJd6PLyMP— Hitesh Taral (@HTaral) January 7, 2022
Dolo 650 at every covid wave😃 pic.twitter.com/EHEMhVfFqA— Doctor Of Bones (@dramolsoni) January 8, 2022
Covid 3rd Wave ...— Mr. Dhruv :) (@Memewaalaa) January 8, 2022
Meanwhile owner of DOLO 650:- pic.twitter.com/dGXXWTep9w
Dolo 650 owner after seeing rising cases pic.twitter.com/gDSotwrxlN— Kalash Shetty (@shettytalks) January 7, 2022
"Dolo 650"— sundar rajan (@radnusnajar) January 7, 2022
Dam burst as Covid cases escalate! pic.twitter.com/9H9roi7RCF
whenever something happens to health of Indians— Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) January 7, 2022
Dolo 650 - pic.twitter.com/UuDA4E84ZZ
This is why #dolo650 is trending ? pic.twitter.com/4BywaCnmuc— Nocturnal Soul (@Mirage_gurrl) January 7, 2022
When I prescribed Dolo 650 to my mother pic.twitter.com/tHCQEhhuDg— The Child's Doctor (@RealDrAbhishek) January 7, 2022
Someone says #COVID19 3rd wave is coming— Ada 🇮🇳🏹🚜 (@shriadhar_ada) January 7, 2022
Dolo 650: pic.twitter.com/koXSlGGfrI
Customers at medical shop purchasing Dolo 650. pic.twitter.com/bOSWqLLSTe— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) January 8, 2022
Me after taking Dolo 650: pic.twitter.com/jUYg7mEZIz— Falebi Jafda (@GoggleWalaMemer) January 8, 2022
#COVID19 3rd wave is coming #dolo650 be like:- pic.twitter.com/LHEeM0DXLj— Ravirajsinh jadeja 🇮🇳 (@imjadeja03) January 8, 2022
Dolo 650 rn: pic.twitter.com/azq2srg6YL— Mehul Fanawala (@mehulfanawala) January 8, 2022
Today, the country reported more than 141,986 fresh COVID-19 cases. The government is currently speeding up the vaccination drives across the country, in order to deal with the high surge. Numerous states have announced strict restrictions like night and weekend curfews to curb the COVID-19 cases.