As the entire nation is currently witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the demand for pain-relieving medicine 'Dolo 650' has been increased. For the uninitiated, Dolo 650 Tablet is a common painkiller used to treat aches, pains and reduce fever.

However, netizens are dealing with the rising cases with a regular dose of humour... and this time, these memes are on Dolo 650. Here's a look at some of the best memes on Twitter!  

Today, the country reported more than 141,986 fresh COVID-19 cases. The government is currently speeding up the vaccination drives across the country, in order to deal with the high surge. Numerous states have announced strict restrictions like night and weekend curfews to curb the COVID-19 cases.

Jokes aside, it is important that all precautions are followed, and we regulalry use masks and sanitizers.  