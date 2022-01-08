As the entire nation is currently witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the demand for pain-relieving medicine 'Dolo 650' has been increased. For the uninitiated, Dolo 650 Tablet is a common painkiller used to treat aches, pains and reduce fever.

However, netizens are dealing with the rising cases with a regular dose of humour... and this time, these memes are on Dolo 650. Here's a look at some of the best memes on Twitter!

And sonaar will ask for half Etherium for a Dolo 650#Ethereum #dolo650 pic.twitter.com/JZJd6PLyMP — Hitesh Taral (@HTaral) January 7, 2022

Dolo 650 at every covid wave😃 pic.twitter.com/EHEMhVfFqA — Doctor Of Bones (@dramolsoni) January 8, 2022

Covid 3rd Wave ...



Meanwhile owner of DOLO 650:- pic.twitter.com/dGXXWTep9w — Mr. Dhruv :) (@Memewaalaa) January 8, 2022

Dolo 650 owner after seeing rising cases pic.twitter.com/gDSotwrxlN — Kalash Shetty (@shettytalks) January 7, 2022

When chemist bhaiiya gives u crocin insted of dolo 650 : pic.twitter.com/NV6ejlSXIC — Shaapit रेसॉल्यूशन 🇮🇳 (@pro_timewaster) January 7, 2022

"Dolo 650"

Dam burst as Covid cases escalate! pic.twitter.com/9H9roi7RCF — sundar rajan (@radnusnajar) January 7, 2022

whenever something happens to health of Indians



Dolo 650 - pic.twitter.com/UuDA4E84ZZ — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) January 7, 2022

Indians take Dolo 650 like it's cadbury gems — Ayushi Jain (@iyuc_jain) January 6, 2022

When I prescribed Dolo 650 to my mother pic.twitter.com/tHCQEhhuDg — The Child's Doctor (@RealDrAbhishek) January 7, 2022

Dolo 650 owner these days pic.twitter.com/v98oQAtE2x — Khushi🌻 (@hit_wicket__) January 7, 2022

Literally everyone right now

Dolo 650 pic.twitter.com/4WnHcfP3nN — Sahil SK (@iamsk_8) January 7, 2022

Someone says #COVID19 3rd wave is coming



Dolo 650: pic.twitter.com/koXSlGGfrI — Ada 🇮🇳🏹🚜 (@shriadhar_ada) January 7, 2022

Customers at medical shop purchasing Dolo 650. pic.twitter.com/bOSWqLLSTe — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) January 8, 2022

Me after taking Dolo 650: pic.twitter.com/jUYg7mEZIz — Falebi Jafda (@GoggleWalaMemer) January 8, 2022

Today, the country reported more than 141,986 fresh COVID-19 cases. The government is currently speeding up the vaccination drives across the country, in order to deal with the high surge. Numerous states have announced strict restrictions like night and weekend curfews to curb the COVID-19 cases.

Jokes aside, it is important that all precautions are followed, and we regulalry use masks and sanitizers.