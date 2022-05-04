Let's be honest. We Indians have always been ahead of the curve. From Lord Bobby predicting the future to Govinda always being Met Gala ready. We have inspired the world in many ways.

A recent example that is doing rounds on the internet is the Met Gala event that took place in New York on May 2. Someone on Twitter rightfully pointed out how Tarak Mehta ka ooltah chashma was the inspiration behind some of these Met Gala outfits, and Twitter is in full agreement with this.

The outfits are so uncanny. Have a look:

People on Twitter are left in splits after discovering the thread. But, hey, like Bollywood celebs, even Tarak Mehta ka ooltah chashma deserves a shoutout!



Tarak Mehta ka ooltah chashma is keeping its fashion game strong!



