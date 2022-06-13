All things come to an end, good or bad. Microsoft will officially retire Internet Explorer after June 15, 2022, and with that will come the end of an era. I remember going to cyber cafes in school and Internet Explorer being a dear friend helping me with my project.

Then when we got a pc at home, we used Internet Explorer to download Chrome and Firefox. That's just how the journey of 27 years of IE has been for most of us. Just like me, Twitteratis are also getting nostalgic, giving their tributes and waving off Internet Explorer for a happy retirement.

thank you Internet Explorer for helping us download Chrome and Firefox over the years — ScoopWhoop (@ScoopWhoop) June 13, 2022

After 27 years of service, Microsoft is going to retire Internet Explorer for good on June 15th. pic.twitter.com/rIpcHFWoU3 — Product Hunt 😸 (@ProductHunt) June 12, 2022

Internet Explorer is shutting down in three days. I haven't used IE in a decades but it was the browser I had used for the majority if my childhood.



Whether you loved or hated Internet Explorer, it'll be the end if an era 💛 — Caesár (@CnaVD) June 11, 2022

Internet Explorer on the 15th: pic.twitter.com/QLn9Gsp35L — Akshay kumar (@akshaykumar_twi) June 12, 2022

Farewell, Internet Explorer.



Thank you for a decade of memes🥰 — Yajas Sardana (@YajasSardana) June 13, 2022

The number one browser for downloading a better browser was Internet Explorer. After 27 years of long service, #InternetExplorer is retiring for good.#Microsoft pic.twitter.com/XA9ijjML5u — One world news (@Oneworldnews_) June 13, 2022

The news of Internet Explorer retiring has made me nostalgic. No. Not because I used it a lot.



It’s because I had an uncle who had a government job, hardly worked his entire career, and then announced retirement. — Gaurav (@MildlyClassic) June 13, 2022

Gather along, let's give our tributes to Internet Explorer and wish it a happy retirement.