All things come to an end, good or bad. Microsoft will officially retire Internet Explorer after June 15, 2022, and with that will come the end of an era. I remember going to cyber cafes in school and Internet Explorer being a dear friend helping me with my project.
Then when we got a pc at home, we used Internet Explorer to download Chrome and Firefox. That's just how the journey of 27 years of IE has been for most of us. Just like me, Twitteratis are also getting nostalgic, giving their tributes and waving off Internet Explorer for a happy retirement.
thank you Internet Explorer for helping us download Chrome and Firefox over the years— ScoopWhoop (@ScoopWhoop) June 13, 2022
After 27 years of service, Microsoft is going to retire Internet Explorer for good on June 15th. pic.twitter.com/rIpcHFWoU3— Product Hunt 😸 (@ProductHunt) June 12, 2022
Internet Explorer is shutting down in three days. I haven't used IE in a decades but it was the browser I had used for the majority if my childhood.— Caesár (@CnaVD) June 11, 2022
Whether you loved or hated Internet Explorer, it'll be the end if an era 💛
Microsoft is shuting down its most successful browser internet explorer in 15 july 2022 ,@Microsoft #Microsoft #internetexplorer #internetofthings #internetbrowser pic.twitter.com/cLnbhRsTJD— RW • Rishikesh Writings (@RwRishikesh) June 13, 2022
Farewell, Internet Explorer.— Yajas Sardana (@YajasSardana) June 13, 2022
Thank you for a decade of memes🥰
The number one browser for downloading a better browser was Internet Explorer. After 27 years of long service, #InternetExplorer is retiring for good.#Microsoft pic.twitter.com/XA9ijjML5u— One world news (@Oneworldnews_) June 13, 2022
The news of Internet Explorer retiring has made me nostalgic. No. Not because I used it a lot.— Gaurav (@MildlyClassic) June 13, 2022
It’s because I had an uncle who had a government job, hardly worked his entire career, and then announced retirement.
Goodbye OG! 🙃#InternetExplorer #browser #microsoft #internetexplorerIsretiring #internetexplorershuttingdown #bollywoodmeme #internetexplorermemes pic.twitter.com/7xzpy0GHND— GoMechanic Workshops (@GoMechanic_Blog) June 13, 2022
Gather along, let's give our tributes to Internet Explorer and wish it a happy retirement.