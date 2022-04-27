Recently, the mysterious entity called Goa Electricity Department piqued our curiosity with its weird grandparent-like innocence. They tweeted out complaining about the lack of electricity in their own state.

What are the odds this is some wholesome uncle/aunty trying to navigate the wildering world of social media? Their tweets remind me of all my old relatives who call me up to ask how to forward a Whatsapp. Nevertheless, intentional or not, their social media strategy is clearly working since it has taken the internet by storm. Zomato take notes.

Check out some more tweets by the same that are just too cute too handle:

What do you guys think? Strategy or just an adorable simpleton?