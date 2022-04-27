Recently, the mysterious entity called Goa Electricity Department piqued our curiosity with its weird grandparent-like innocence. They tweeted out complaining about the lack of electricity in their own state.

The Goa Electricity Department's Twitter account > all other brands' Twitter accounts pic.twitter.com/EnnE1Wxm6z — Neerja (@neerjadeodhar) April 26, 2022

What are the odds this is some wholesome uncle/aunty trying to navigate the wildering world of social media? Their tweets remind me of all my old relatives who call me up to ask how to forward a Whatsapp. Nevertheless, intentional or not, their social media strategy is clearly working since it has taken the internet by storm. Zomato take notes.

Check out some more tweets by the same that are just too cute too handle:

I prefer to share to you all as I treat you all as my team — Goa Electricity Department (@GoaElectricity) April 19, 2022

I do not think a hacker would work so late to loose his sleep & interact with you all in a pleasing way & providing correct info They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here pls note — Goa Electricity Department (@GoaElectricity) April 26, 2022

for 15 minutes holding hearing the music for registering my one phase issue which was finally registered and attended at 01:30 am transformer hG fuse replacement as we call it and restored. no special line to me although i know every one concerned. We all have to await — Goa Electricity Department (@GoaElectricity) April 25, 2022

YES Sir --you are very much updating yourself better than mehttps://t.co/8gynJppK7g — Goa Electricity Department (@GoaElectricity) April 24, 2022

I take every thing in a serious way as I want things resolved and I believe that you all our counting on me. Jokes do not work in this matter — Goa Electricity Department (@GoaElectricity) April 22, 2022

I am here at your service ++ Sir ++ but never for a thanks though — Goa Electricity Department (@GoaElectricity) April 21, 2022

I had clearly said in second statement "I will inquire into that" may be before you post the above which I had not seen then — Goa Electricity Department (@GoaElectricity) April 21, 2022

With such kind positive words from my twitter team I cannot stop because of some misunderstood persons discouraging the twit functioning. Thanks Sir again for your encouraging influential words of positivity — Goa Electricity Department (@GoaElectricity) April 24, 2022

What do you guys think? Strategy or just an adorable simpleton?