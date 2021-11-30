The Mumbai Police always shares the best posts on social media. Not only do they make them super witty and sassy, but also succeed in getting the point across! And here's yet another cool post by them - one about the importance of following traffic rules.

This one post is discouraging people from drinking and driving. And how! The post includes a series of graphics that have inculcated alcohol names in a strategic and clever way, to warn people about the perils of drunk driving.

These images are like a cool dad talking to their child about practicing safe sex. Saying 'Hey, go have fun, but be safe!' And we're here for it.

Here's how the followers responded to this savage post.

Such a smart way to connect to their followers and get the message through.