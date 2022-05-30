Maggi might be the snack we all love, but this curious case will make you question a lot of things in the end. So, read on as instant noodles recently became a cause of divorce between a couple.

As per reports, a man in Mysuru filed for divorce after finding out that the wife couldn’t cook anything other than Maggi and prepared it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The principal district and sessions court judge ML Raghunath, naming it a 'Maggi case', said:

The husband said his wife did not know how to prepare any food other than Maggi noodles. It was noodles for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. He complained that his wife went to the provision store and brought only instant noodles.

Speaking about gender roles, it's not just a woman's job to cook. And the whole idea of women belonging to the kitchen should be dumped out right away. Cooking is a basic skill, and everyone should learn it.

ML Raghunath further talked about the matrimonial cases where couples file for divorce over petty issues and shared this Maggi case anecdote.

We use sentiments to bring a compromise among couples and reunite them. It is more of psychological issues than a physical one. In most cases, though couples reunite, the scars of their dispute remain.

Throwing light on the divorces in India, ML Raghunath stated that divorce petitions are filed in both arranged and love marriages.

We get divorce petitions more from urban areas than rural parts. In rural areas, village panchayats intervene and settle the problems. Women have no independence and their fear of society and family sentiments force them to cope with the situation. But in cities, women are educated and financially independent,”

Nonetheless, the couple was however divorced upon mutual consent.



