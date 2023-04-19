Apple CEO Tim Cook is visiting India for the launch of the country’s first-ever Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Yesterday, we saw him opening the doors of Apple BKC to an excited crowd waiting outside the store.

#WATCH | Apple CEO Tim Cook opens the gates to India's first Apple store at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex pic.twitter.com/MCMzspFrvp — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

At the Apple BKC opening, he was surprised to see a loyal customer carrying the brand’s 1984 Macintosh. On a different note, Twitter was surprised to see Cook and Indian actress Madhuri Dixit hanging out while enjoying his life’s first-ever Vada Pav at renowned Swati Snacks.

Naturally, as is the case with social media, Apple CEO’s visit to India has courted many funny reactions in the memes world. Take a look:

Apple CEO Tim Cook opens the door at Mumbai exclusive Apple store#Mumbai #AppleBKC pic.twitter.com/9jS6Yde6bD — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) April 18, 2023

Akash Ambani : 'Hello apple services, mera iphone 14 ka screenlock kaam nahi kar raha' pic.twitter.com/0PtJlvOEjm — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 18, 2023

Hope he was charged 1000 rupees for chilly, 2000 rupees for chutney and 5000 rupees for tissue paper by Swati snacks just like Apple charges it's users ! https://t.co/NP1dBnfuYW — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) April 19, 2023

Gada Electronics, the OG.

Apple store at BKC can't beat this store ever. pic.twitter.com/9m5jb9rusI — Gowri🌸 (@GokarnGowri) April 18, 2023

LOL.

Samsung users looking at people going crazy for #AppleBKC opening in Mumbai #Apple pic.twitter.com/aUX6reHqUh — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) April 18, 2023

Apple's Tim Cook is personally welcoming consumers at India's first exclusive Apple store in BKC Mumbai#AppleBKC #TimCook #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/YcVI2JaDAd — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) April 18, 2023

Mumbai guy : first Apple Store is opening in India



Delhi guy: where?



Mumbai guy : BKC



Delhi guy: teri BKC saale tameez se baat kar — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 18, 2023

How do you feel about the APPLE fever taking over social media right now?