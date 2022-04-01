You read the title, and you are here. You probably have a lot to say too. The urge to change the mentality of Indian society has stayed longer than my ex!

So if you thought "Beta Kab Shaadi Karogy" or Sharma Ji ka beta was the only thing to deal with, you're wrong! This Twitter thread about one thing you dislike about Indian society has so much more to say.

It all started from here:

One thing you dislike about Indian Society? — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) March 31, 2022

And here's how it's going. We picked some of the best responses for you to relate.

Questions like these — Gadey Sai Suraj (@gpsuraj) March 31, 2022

A culture which promotes dhoom dhaam se shaadi and puts burden on middle class and poor people. — Bunny (@bolun_kya) March 31, 2022

The love & obsession for sarkari naukari (Govt. Job) 🤷‍♂️ — Vijay Khandekar (@vijay_1989) March 31, 2022

a mindset to put status over happiness — Dhriti Jain (@DhritiJain23) April 1, 2022

Sharma ji ka beta — Swayam Swaroop 🇮🇳 🚩 (@SwayamSwaroop2) March 31, 2022

Concept of privacy — 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙥𝙖𝙡 𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙝 𝙅𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙖 (@harpaljhala13) March 31, 2022

Following herd mentality That is, if your neighbour’s son goes for a particular education stream, then you will force your son to pursue that field. — Memboro (@MemboroOfficial) March 31, 2022

The over dependence on History to make ourselves feel good. — Sayan (@thesayansapui) March 31, 2022

We're more status driven. And "log kya bolenge" mentality — Hrithik (@_hrithikn) March 31, 2022

Panchayati — Shibam Biswas (@acebeepositive) March 31, 2022

Fight for Ancestral property/Asset. — Ben Dover (@OtherGu83695592) March 31, 2022

Treating failure as the end — Shweta🌸 (@ShwetaT00) April 1, 2022

Status and social hierarchy — Dhruv Bhatia (@north_star_says) April 1, 2022

See, I told you the rant is not getting over so soon. Hang on, we have some more ahead.



Life stops after 25 I mean the theories of settling down — a_for_akanksha (@a_for_akanksha) March 31, 2022

caste system and patriarchy — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) March 31, 2022

50-60 puchho to bataau bhi. One is difficult to pick — Andhadhun Lamer (@AndhadhunAshish) March 31, 2022

There are many, but Dowry is still the one for me — Manish Sharma 📊 (@lucifer_x007) March 31, 2022

Timelines

Creating timelines for themselves and now forcing it on the next generation. — Dhanushree (@Twilight_dshree) April 1, 2022

Looking for some tips to deal with nosey Indian relatives? Click here!