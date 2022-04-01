You read the title, and you are here. You probably have a lot to say too. The urge to change the mentality of Indian society has stayed longer than my ex!
So if you thought "Beta Kab Shaadi Karogy" or Sharma Ji ka beta was the only thing to deal with, you're wrong! This Twitter thread about one thing you dislike about Indian society has so much more to say.
It all started from here:
One thing you dislike about Indian Society?— Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) March 31, 2022
And here's how it's going. We picked some of the best responses for you to relate.
Questions like these— Gadey Sai Suraj (@gpsuraj) March 31, 2022
a mindset to put status over happiness— Dhriti Jain (@DhritiJain23) April 1, 2022
Sharma ji ka beta— Swayam Swaroop 🇮🇳 🚩 (@SwayamSwaroop2) March 31, 2022
Concept of privacy— 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙥𝙖𝙡 𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙝 𝙅𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙖 (@harpaljhala13) March 31, 2022
Following herd mentality That is, if your neighbour’s son goes for a particular education stream, then you will force your son to pursue that field.— Memboro (@MemboroOfficial) March 31, 2022
The over dependence on History to make ourselves feel good.— Sayan (@thesayansapui) March 31, 2022
Panchayati— Shibam Biswas (@acebeepositive) March 31, 2022
Fight for Ancestral property/Asset.— Ben Dover (@OtherGu83695592) March 31, 2022
Treating failure as the end— Shweta🌸 (@ShwetaT00) April 1, 2022
See, I told you the rant is not getting over so soon. Hang on, we have some more ahead.
50-60 puchho to bataau bhi. One is difficult to pick— Andhadhun Lamer (@AndhadhunAshish) March 31, 2022
Looking for some tips to deal with nosey Indian relatives? Click here!