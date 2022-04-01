You read the title, and you are here. You probably have a lot to say too. The urge to change the mentality of Indian society has stayed longer than my ex!

So if you thought "Beta Kab Shaadi Karogy" or Sharma Ji ka beta was the only thing to deal with, you're wrong! This Twitter thread about one thing you dislike about Indian society has so much more to say. 

via GIPHY

It all started from here:

And here's how it's going. We picked some of the best responses for you to relate. 

See, I told you the rant is not getting over so soon. Hang on, we have some more ahead.

Looking for some tips to deal with nosey Indian relatives? Click here! 