Parag Agrawal has taken over as the CEO of Twitter. And with that, Indians all over the internet have been making some demands, changes to Twitter, if you will. Speaking of which, we realised there were a few things left unsaid, in those requests. So we made a little list, marginally nuanced, about the things we want from Agrawal ji ka beta now that he is the big man upstairs.

Now, we can't speak for everybody, but we will. It's kind of in the job description.