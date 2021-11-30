Parag Agrawal, the current Chief Technology Officer of Twitter will take over as the new CEO after Jack Dorsey. An alumunus of IIT Bombay, Parag joined Twitter as a software engineer in 2011.
As he joins the league of other India-born CEOs and famous people like Sundar Pichai, Arvind Krishna and Satya Nadella, Agrawals everywhere banded together to make some memes.
Twitter logo after an Agrawal became its CEO pic.twitter.com/XM4by0gdao— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) November 29, 2021
So now this place will be renamed Aggarwal Tweets?— your local sadboi (@Cringeshwari) November 29, 2021
From Agrawal Sweets to Agrawal Tweets#TwitterCEO— MsParacetamol (@PreetiS_1530) November 29, 2021
Now #Twitter will start suspending accounts for sharing Baniya jokes! 😂#ParagAgrawal #TwitterCEO— Gourishankar Agrawal (@Gourish2020) November 30, 2021
After the fellow baniya Parag Agarwal became the CEO of Twitter, he can actually change the app's logo to "Agarwal Tweet Bhandaar" and can say "Dukaan Kholo" to his employees every morning. #JustMarwariThings@paraga @jack @Twitter @TwitterIndia @MomentsIndia #ParagAgarwal pic.twitter.com/GuXGmVlEKo— Roshan Agrawal (@CalmDevta) November 29, 2021
Pata karo ye kaunsa baniya hai— @@@@ (@EthicalHacker__) November 30, 2021
Agarwal/Agrawal— Abhishek Kasode (@KasodeAbhishek) November 30, 2021
Parag/Pan Parag jokes, pic.twitter.com/PM85V5apzk
Parag Agrawal to be new CEO of @Twitter. Twitter will now change its name to Agrawal Tweets..— Hemant (@hemantbuch) November 29, 2021
One person made the Agarwal tweets joke and people are passing it on like it's soan papdi— Devendra Kadam (@d3vkadam) November 30, 2021
Why are jokes about Agrawals so simple?— Chitranjan Agarwal (@chattychd) November 30, 2021
So that the rest of the world can understand them.... https://t.co/MEXQ7v6pMf
Hey, you have a problem with my Agarwal joke, take it up with the CEO. 🤭🤭🤭— Gaurav Sabnis 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravsabnis) November 29, 2021
Is it a coincidence? The IIT JEE topper this year was also Mridul Agarwal. There was this NEET topper Arjun Agarwal and don't even get me started on UPSC toppers.