Parag Agrawal, the current Chief Technology Officer of Twitter will take over as the new CEO after Jack Dorsey. An alumunus of IIT Bombay, Parag joined Twitter as a software engineer in 2011.

As he joins the league of other India-born CEOs and famous people like Sundar Pichai, Arvind Krishna and Satya Nadella, Agrawals everywhere banded together to make some memes.

Twitter logo after an Agrawal became its CEO pic.twitter.com/XM4by0gdao — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) November 29, 2021

So now this place will be renamed Aggarwal Tweets? — your local sadboi (@Cringeshwari) November 29, 2021

From Agrawal Sweets to Agrawal Tweets#TwitterCEO — MsParacetamol (@PreetiS_1530) November 29, 2021

Nothing just "Parag Agrawal"giving a baniya touch to the firm — Kuch Nhi (@KuchNhi19872159) November 29, 2021

After the fellow baniya Parag Agarwal became the CEO of Twitter, he can actually change the app's logo to "Agarwal Tweet Bhandaar" and can say "Dukaan Kholo" to his employees every morning. #JustMarwariThings@paraga @jack @Twitter @TwitterIndia @MomentsIndia #ParagAgarwal pic.twitter.com/GuXGmVlEKo — Roshan Agrawal (@CalmDevta) November 29, 2021

I used to think Aggarwal is the real baniya, but you're "Agrawal"...now i changed my concept. Lol. — Vikas Gupta (@comic_mg93) November 29, 2021

All these Agrawal-baniya jokes its all so true 😂😭😂😭 — Sachi (@Sachi_here) November 30, 2021

Parag Agrawal to be new CEO of @Twitter. Twitter will now change its name to Agrawal Tweets.. — Hemant (@hemantbuch) November 29, 2021

One person made the Agarwal tweets joke and people are passing it on like it's soan papdi — Devendra Kadam (@d3vkadam) November 30, 2021

Why are jokes about Agrawals so simple?



So that the rest of the world can understand them.... https://t.co/MEXQ7v6pMf — Chitranjan Agarwal (@chattychd) November 30, 2021

Hey, you have a problem with my Agarwal joke, take it up with the CEO. 🤭🤭🤭 — Gaurav Sabnis 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravsabnis) November 29, 2021

Is it a coincidence? The IIT JEE topper this year was also Mridul Agarwal. There was this NEET topper Arjun Agarwal and don't even get me started on UPSC toppers.