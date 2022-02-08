Coming up with new passwords is trickier than we ever imagined it to be, right? Like, we never thought we'd be staring at our screens (all 50 of them), thinking of news words to combine them with new characters to come up with a new combination that lets us use an app that has, I don't know, pictures of pandas. The struggle is real, and here are some jokes about it.
i wish websites would respect the fact that at 30 years old i have created all the unique passwords i care to create— rax ‘skifree monster fetishist’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) January 30, 2022
No I will not use your crazy ass very strong password thank u very much— Dylan Adler (@DylanAdler6) January 29, 2022
Your secrets are safe with me, I don't even remember my own password.— Mr. Right (@Rabbit0130) January 25, 2022
#ThingsThatAnnoyMeIn4Words creating passwords for accounts 🤦🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/k3RgYYXnhf— Tracy Sharpe (@tsharpe319) January 30, 2022
i’m forever loyal to that password i chose at age 12— l¡ko 𖦹 (@pradaliko) February 3, 2022
Me: trying to change my online banking password.— Ozden Akyildiz (@ozdenakyildizz) February 5, 2022
Bank: pic.twitter.com/K8lQapvWSp
if my password dont work on a site imma try 30 different variants of the same password and hope it works— s̷hadow 🦍 (@shadowfrinkius) February 3, 2022
Shoutout to everyone who can still remember their childhood phone number, but can’t remember the password they created yesterday. You are my people.— Sharron(Shiv)💋💋xx (@LoveShivxx) February 4, 2022
If I’ve learned one thing over my multiple years on this planet it’s that no one remembers their Apple ID password— Laura is Such a Mom (@WrightVtlala) February 5, 2022
Google: save this password for future use— Yash Kapoor (@humoryash) February 3, 2022
*me clicks on never*
Google: pic.twitter.com/0xT8tPPWFJ
If I have to come up with one more password I swear to God!