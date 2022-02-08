Coming up with new passwords is trickier than we ever imagined it to be, right? Like, we never thought we'd be staring at our screens (all 50 of them), thinking of news words to combine them with new characters to come up with a new combination that lets us use an app that has, I don't know, pictures of pandas. The struggle is real, and here are some jokes about it.

i wish websites would respect the fact that at 30 years old i have created all the unique passwords i care to create — rax ‘skifree monster fetishist’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) January 30, 2022

No I will not use your crazy ass very strong password thank u very much — Dylan Adler (@DylanAdler6) January 29, 2022

Your secrets are safe with me, I don't even remember my own password. — Mr. Right (@Rabbit0130) January 25, 2022

i’m forever loyal to that password i chose at age 12 — l¡ko 𖦹 (@pradaliko) February 3, 2022

“ur password is too weak” well so is my memory so please let me keep it 😭 — Ahmed 🇲🇦 (@Ahmeeedsss_) February 2, 2022

Just saw my old password walking around with two kids😒 — Stonney🇰🇪 (@21_stonney) February 2, 2022

Me: trying to change my online banking password.



Bank: pic.twitter.com/K8lQapvWSp — Ozden Akyildiz (@ozdenakyildizz) February 5, 2022

if my password dont work on a site imma try 30 different variants of the same password and hope it works — s̷hadow 🦍 (@shadowfrinkius) February 3, 2022

Shoutout to everyone who can still remember their childhood phone number, but can’t remember the password they created yesterday. You are my people. — Sharron(Shiv)💋💋xx (@LoveShivxx) February 4, 2022

If I’ve learned one thing over my multiple years on this planet it’s that no one remembers their Apple ID password — Laura is Such a Mom (@WrightVtlala) February 5, 2022

Google: save this password for future use

*me clicks on never*

Google: pic.twitter.com/0xT8tPPWFJ — Yash Kapoor (@humoryash) February 3, 2022

If I have to come up with one more password I swear to God!