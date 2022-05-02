In movies, weddings aren't over until someone unexpectedly happens to interrupt them and yells 'I object'. To add the needed drama to the narrative, perhaps a former lover or to-be-newlyweds themselves must intervene during the wedding.

Sure, it's amusing to watch such incidents on-screen, but have you ever considered how that might play out in real life? Imagine the sort of chaos that would ensue.

One of the Twitter users certainly did, and even went on to ask fellow users if they had witnessed anything similar in real weddings.

Wait have y’all ever witnessed someone objecting at a wedding?? Plz share cuz I feel like I’ve never heard stories about this irl. — Sienna.eth (@ItsJewsie) April 29, 2022

After an almost 10-hour wait, when she had nearly given up hope, Twitterati began to flood the thread with real-world examples.

Okay so 10 hours later and people are spilling the tea! Okayyyyy. This will be my Saturday morning bathtub read 😭😭😭 — Sienna.eth (@ItsJewsie) April 29, 2022

Here are some of the stories they told that sound like they were plucked from a movie.

https://t.co/B8rB5xm4ps this was a wedding I bartended last year. Never expected showing up to such a hectic situation 😂 — space goddess (@autumn_adrianna) April 29, 2022

I always think of this video 😭 pic.twitter.com/TQszhhPXOd — deav (@DeavensTooBuff) April 29, 2022

When my grandparents got married (Mexico 1950) a woman came to stop the wedding claiming my grampa had a kid with her (which was true). They asked my grandma right then and there if she wanted to proceed with the marriage, she said yes and they were married til he died 15 yrs ago — La Yol (@GtzYol) April 29, 2022

3 years ago at my friends wedding , as they were saying there vows , the grooms ex gf walks in and claims they’ve been fucking for the past 6 months and she’s pregnant with twins . They called off the wedding but Come to find out she was fucking his twin brother the entire time — The Don 👑 (@Itzz__kevin) April 29, 2022

Reminds of this instance, when the bride discovers the groom is gay when his boyfriend crashes the wedding. pic.twitter.com/9gt40PgfGU — topherchris (@tophattter) April 29, 2022

I legit had to escort a former close friend out of the church where my brother was about to get married. He showed up prior to the service to lodge a protest and requested to speak to the minister. — Ennis Goosfraba Cole (@EnnisCole) April 29, 2022

Family member of mine went to a friends wedding as a +1 and came back with a wild story. TLDR: older brother of bride objected the ceremony midway and exclaimed he (the groom) should know about their baby and the lie they’ve been living for years. (You also read that right) — Choppa (@RxChopper) April 29, 2022

My uncle was a piece of shit. Divorced 4-times before getting engaged to my aunt who was also divorced a couple of times. Midway through the ceremony the PRIEST shat them out and stormed out. Turns out he’d officiated most of their previous weddings and was tired of their shit. — Hfx (@JulesNel) April 29, 2022

Yoo, I was there too! I got pics smh. It was crazy. The supposed to be husband went on to have a baby by a crazy chick && then try to ruin the Presidents life. Smh pic.twitter.com/3gVqNbp1H4 — I am Not the Yellow Laffy Taffy🎀 (@Amaznliya) April 29, 2022

Not me, but a friend of mine when to a another friend’s wedding in Savannah & the bride AND groom’s gay lover both objected. The bride & groom didnt marry each other, but it turned into a double wedding, with them both marrying their gay lovers. Both are still together today.♥️🥹 — Kim Taehyung’s Wife💜👰🏾 (@_brexoxo_) April 29, 2022

Not my wedding, but at my ex-in-laws’ wedding apparently the groom’s mother sobbed in misery so loudly (she hated the bride) that the bride’s father stood up and yelled “SHUT THE HELL UP, BEVERLY” in the middle of the ceremony. — Iceberg Artisan (@mocena) April 29, 2022

My kids lol. The question was asked and my daughters slowly raised their hands. My son (his child lol) followed suit bc he does what they do. They did not want for me to marry that man. End result? No one paid them any attention and the ceremony continued. 😒 — YviePerez (@YviePE) April 30, 2022

my late aunt crashed my uncles wedding and said she was pregnant with his kid. the wedding was canceled. he married her instead. never had a baby & stayed married until they died. — Nicole Mia (@nicvlesaave) April 29, 2022

Yep, my cousin was about to marry her 2nd baby daddy. The 1st BD showed up and objected saying that he was still sleeping with her then brought another guy and said she’s been sleeping with him too. After a fist fight and such, she still got married.+ — Katie (@SundayonFire0) April 29, 2022

The groom stood up and said something like “I’d now like to thank my beautiful bride…. And my best man for sleeping together for the past 6 months” 😳 then he walked out. Apparently all hell broke loose afterwards, fights between the families and all. — Mariama (@_lovemaz_) April 29, 2022

yep. my aunt was about to marry her 1st husband? or 2nd can’t remember anyways his gay lover burst into the church and shut that shit down. she eventually married him anyway. then they were divorced about a year or two later. — coffeeprince (@tinselconler) April 29, 2022

So I ask my friend to stop, I was a bit tipsy and yelled at the top of my lungs “don’t do it! This is a mistake you can still get out!” Then rode away laughing our heads off. My mobile rings. It’s my ex. That was his sister’s best friend’s wedding. They hate me to this day. 2/2 — Mother of Chaos (@Britxican21) April 29, 2022

My sister found out her soon to be baby’s father was getting married and got the drop on the wedding location yea I was there 😩as the wedding party was coming out the church all hell broke loose she tried to grab the bride but ended up fighting her sister an yeah she was like 7m — 𝕐𝕦𝕣 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕪✨✨✨✨✨✨ (@MISTFANTASTIK) April 29, 2022

So, not everything shown in the films is entirely fictitious. The real world appears to enclose far more dramatic moments.