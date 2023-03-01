People here’s the truth – guys don’t like to hang out with girls, they only want to sleep with them. I’m not saying it, these are the words of the all-knowing Shree Shree Shree Sebastian Ghiorghiu ji.
This is the same “if you don’t own a lambo in your 20s, you need to have a serious chat with yourself” guy. And people having such shitty opinions and getting a platform like podcasts are the reason we need to ban podcasts. We are not saying it, people are, but honestly, we agree.
As one of the commenters said, it’s not podcasts, it’s THESE types of podcasts we need to ban.
Check Out | This Hustle Bro Says He Lives ’21 Days A Week’ & Twitter Is Like ‘Bro What Are You On’