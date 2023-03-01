People here’s the truth – guys don’t like to hang out with girls, they only want to sleep with them. I’m not saying it, these are the words of the all-knowing Shree Shree Shree Sebastian Ghiorghiu ji.

we need to ban podcasts I’m so serious pic.twitter.com/x0cejUrVWq — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) February 28, 2023

This is the same "if you don't own a lambo in your 20s, you need to have a serious chat with yourself" guy. And people having such shitty opinions and getting a platform like podcasts are the reason we need to ban podcasts. We are not saying it, people are, but honestly, we agree.

Another white guy with a podcast 😍 https://t.co/PP7VOqUvnH — Roma (@romabolar99) March 1, 2023

i’m tired of seeing men with microphones like who let you speak in the first place? https://t.co/phq78r07P8 — kars loves coconuts (@tw0baby) February 28, 2023

Nah podcasts are fine, it’s THESE types of podcasts — Kat_withur_legs (@kat_withur_legs) March 1, 2023

I swear 9/10 podcast are like this https://t.co/XrYF6yS9OQ — Jupapi (@Ekko__T) March 1, 2023

Why do people feel the need to speak https://t.co/dZg62ogjjp — Hug (@HUGR0SE) March 1, 2023

Imagine having mature thoughts and relationships? — Joey Pedras (@JoeyPedras) February 28, 2023

And this is why TikTok is so fucking toxic cause those dweebs will agree with this dweeb https://t.co/JQ43vHbeeB — . (@meezypls) March 1, 2023

nah let these men keep telling on themselves ☺️ https://t.co/VtxS5LCKVx — bekahhhh (@sistersociall) March 1, 2023

we don’t need to ban podcasts. we need to ban men from podcasts. in fact we need to come up with some genetic mutation that will cause men to not even have mouths so they can’t even speak in the first place. https://t.co/gLOfU8X65Q — angela (@thedomdaddy69) March 1, 2023

imagine not being able to be friends with girls without wanting to fuck them https://t.co/qcI6fVs0Sj pic.twitter.com/AlWmW9Mhnc — stevie (@geaked) March 1, 2023

i feel bad for the men that are actually decent humans but have mfs like this fucking up their chances 💀 https://t.co/udXuoN1NlV — 𝕊𝕡𝕒𝕔𝕖𝕪 ✰ (@MsSpaceBuns) March 1, 2023

openly admitting to seeing women exclusively as a hole to fuck that could never possibly serve as a companion or friend is FUCKING INSANE . yet here we are . https://t.co/tgVLPYcT21 — nyx (@B0NGBONES) March 1, 2023

“we don’t like to have fun and hang out with girls” pic.twitter.com/zxh9OTak4K https://t.co/K1jJjzHNfW — jay (@raimitriIogy) February 28, 2023

As one of the commenters said, it’s not podcasts, it’s THESE types of podcasts we need to ban.