Sometimes dense cloud covers can help, sometimes they become the reason for your blurred vision.

Nobody knows this better than our PM, Narendra Modi.

After strategically helping him in the past, the clouds soiled any effort the PM made to watch the 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse, which was visible today from parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi.

Nonetheless, PM Modi had a picturesque day sporting his Maybach glasses worth ₹1.5 Lakh.

And we couldn't resist making some memes for you all.



Meme design credits: Nidhi