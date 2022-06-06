The platinum jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II are on and the unexpected star to come out of the whole thing is Prince Louis.

A few days ago, he was seeing really displeased with all the noise while standing on the balcony with his great-grandmother.

My favourite part of the Jubilee weekend was when Prince Louis told me to fuck off. pic.twitter.com/p5zxyD4TY6 — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) June 5, 2022

The Queen’s serene smile in contrast to Prince Louis’ expression is hilarious😭#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/flFqB6PLit — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 2, 2022

Well, he hasn't stopped since. Yesterday, he was photographed on the final day of the celebrations, with his family, and let's just say he was not into what was going on.

Seriously, he was interested in literally everything apart from the ceremony. At one point, he grabs the hair of the girl behind him! He is 4, so that makes sense.

Prince Louis seemed distracted once again at Jubilee celebrations as the Duchess of Cambridge tried to keep him focused on the pageant in front of him.



The young prince was more interested in chatting to family members behind him.



Read more: https://t.co/CIU9NXaZWc pic.twitter.com/aHfgQAFgUl — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 5, 2022

There is one video, in particular, that is doing rounds on social media and that is of the prince bothering his mother. Now, he clearly doesn't care for royal protocols at this age, but his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, does...and has to.

So that makes for a very funny sight. Prince Louis just going at it and the Duchess trying to calm him down so that he behaves for one moment. It's all too funny.

Why am I CRYING 😭 pic.twitter.com/zYmXQr52RV — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 5, 2022

And not trying to make this about myself but I gotta say my mother would give me one nice hit on the head even at this age if tried to shush her. The Duchess evidently has a lot of patience.

If I did this to my mother, I would have lost an eye, three phalanges and both front primary teeth. https://t.co/02bjCRMi4w — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) June 5, 2022

Covering your mums mouth??? Can you even imagine???? https://t.co/R9ytVfpxzx — H. (@tbh_46) June 5, 2022

Naturally, people are finding great entertainment in Prince Louis' antics and these reactions are proof.

Let him be King https://t.co/BFqZQMuYiI — North West (@norisblackbook) June 6, 2022

This is living rent free in my head right now https://t.co/hXCkXbPpmk — Dr. Love (@questlove) June 5, 2022

I think she should start dreading the teenage years... NOW. 😬 https://t.co/3dpjxyDjvb — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 5, 2022

OH I LOVE THIS SO MUCH

Love Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cambridge - no mom is ever exempt. Not one mom! https://t.co/XpTqxAMjH7 — Louise Mensch 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@LouiseMensch) June 5, 2022

Not sure why but I find this so funny, just like my boy! Louis has been my favourite Royal all weekend 😂💙 #PrinceLouis https://t.co/aU9GYQb7VH — Laura D (@LauraADavies81) June 6, 2022

Taimur from UK https://t.co/QCJwlCbw2J — tithi trashcan (@titsandbitss) June 6, 2022

The true star of the weekend. I just wish the royals were allowed to do talky stories on insta so we could hear Kate talk about it 🤣 https://t.co/ePw0Ra09MT — Amy Hart (@amyhart1707) June 5, 2022

See but he isn't always naughty. Here are some really cute pictures of him with his mother in a rare moment of calm.

Sweet moments with The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis today #PlatinumJubileePageant pic.twitter.com/sjvxRbLvoa — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) June 5, 2022

Anyway, royal protocol? What is that?



We may have found ourselves a star.