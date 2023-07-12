Bigg Boss keeps carrying on season after season. Each year, different sets of contestants enter the dramatic household to get up in the morning, do some tasks, lose their shiz, fall in love, make friends with the wrong people, gossip, sleep, and repeat. While there’s no conclusive answer to what keeps people glued to watch the same thing over and over again, we’ve had an epiphany: the BB house is literally every other desi household.

Now, if you don’t take this to the extremes and look at the points below, you might just realise that we all grew up in a Bigg Boss house.

1. You eat what you get, no questions asked

Don’t tell me that, growing up, you complained to your mom about not wanting tinde or karele for dinner, and she didn’t ask you to shut up. That’s highly unlikely!

2. There’s no such thing called ‘personal space’

Privacy, what’s that?

3. You can throw as many TANTRUMS as you like while finishing a basic household chore, but you gotta do what you gotta do

What is this behaviour, Pooja?

Big Brother Universe YouTube

Big Brother Universe YouTube

4. Waking up past 8:00 AM is not an option

Or whatever time your parents think is ‘acceptable.’

5. Your neighbours are WAY TOO vested in your love life

Voot – Bigg Boss 16

6. You need permission to eat junk food

ColorsTV YouTube

7. Not a day goes by without your sibling ANNOYING you for the most useless reason ever

Bigg Boss 16 | Voot

8. There’s chaos. EVERYWHERE

Imagine your relatives visiting you.

9. There’s a sense of seriousness in the expression you maintain while snitching on your sibling who f*cked up

10. There’s one strict head of the family a.k.a the BIGG BOSS

They can be either of your parent or grandparent.

Say, what? Did you grow up in a Bigg Boss house too?

