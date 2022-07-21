While scrolling Twitter for a living — like I often do — I came across multiple tweets that began with 'My toxic trait...' On searching further, I found out that people have been confessing their toxic traits to the world. And to my horror, many of them were relatable AF!

For starters, I don't think having a toxic trait makes you a toxic person, but I do believe at one point in time, all of us do some really bizarre and problematic things for no apparent reasons. A case in point is these tweets people have been putting up, off lately.

While reading through them, it'd be a good idea to introspect about your toxic trait. Everybody has one!

My toxic trait is reading messages and forgetting to reply them. — Shruti (@Shruwa12) July 20, 2022

My toxic trait is too start thinking of starting a side hustle and then go to sleep 😭 — Ajitesh Singh (@Ajitesh02) July 20, 2022

Is this all of us?

My toxic trait: I’ll wake up on time, but lay in bed until i'm late 😭😂 — M 🍓 (@babyariees) July 18, 2022

Hi-fi overthinkers!

My toxic trait is that I overthink and break my own heart. — arina (@theycallmearina) July 20, 2022

my toxic trait is at the thrift store i believe everything is my size — paige layle (@paigehennekam) July 20, 2022

My toxic trait is destroying my room every time I get dressed. — Zethu💞 👑 (@MsNtfulini) July 20, 2022

House of Boxes.

My toxic trait is seeing every cute little box and wanting to save it “just incase” I ever need a cute little box 🫤🙄 — Texas Joe Hotdog (@_makeitnashty) July 20, 2022

my toxic trait is saying “sounds good!” when it does not in fact sound good — alli (@sonofalli) July 19, 2022

my toxic trait is not eating all day and then wanting to eat the entire house at 8 pm — gabby (@gabbycynthia) July 19, 2022

Ahh! One shouldn't do that.

my toxic trait: i’m loyal during the talking stage — Blues ➐ (@Blues) July 11, 2022

my toxic trait is that i never speak up. i just get mad and distance myself until i’m not mad anymore. — 𝖓𝖎𝖒. (@httpsnimroood) July 20, 2022

Only to check bank balance and resign to melancholy.

My toxic trait is coming back from a trip and immediately working on planning another one like I genuinely need another trip 😭 — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@mikahhyellow) July 20, 2022

my toxic trait is doing things for people and getting upset that they wouldn’t do the same for me — aryan (@loverboyary) July 19, 2022

My toxic trait is , getting annoyed and feeling unloved when things don’t go my way — star🧚‍♀️ (@officallyNaledi) July 18, 2022

I call in niceness syndrome.

My toxic trait is that I’m too nice to people who genuinely don’t give a fuck about me — Simii🌹 (@simii_p) July 11, 2022

What?

my toxic trait is that i put sunscreen at night too. — buhle ngoma. (@notbuhlengoma) July 17, 2022

my toxic trait is i want Starbucks every day — hallie (@young_hallie) July 17, 2022

I'm sure Kesariya is about to hit that category very soon.

My toxic trait is that I’ll play the same song over and over until I absolutely ruin it for myself. — kendra ✨ (@mommakendra19) July 12, 2022

A paradox called life.

my toxic trait is i love to travel but also i don’t really feel like going anywhere — TWO GUYS ON A PLANE (@twoguysonaplane) July 13, 2022

My Toxic Trait is that I don’t give a fuck — Sujei🫀 (@SujeiSanchezzzz) July 20, 2022

My toxic trait is that I'm exhausted all day, until it's time to go to bed. Then suddenly my brain is wide awake. — Pro-Queer, Pro-Choice Solidarity Stan Account (@RuthlessMinerva) July 18, 2022

Please tell him I 'Adore You.'

my toxic trait is thinking that I’ll bump into harry styles today in prague — adri (@adrianahaljak) July 14, 2022

My toxic trait is telling people “BRB” then going to nap for 3 hours 🙃 — Barbskii (@Barbskiiii) July 10, 2022

Apart from most of these, my toxic trait is that I pick up three books at one time and then complain about my slow reading pace. Also that I show up for parties on time and then wait forever. And also that...wait... I shouldn't go on.

Well! Just like the last tweet says, BRB.