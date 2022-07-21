While scrolling Twitter for a living — like I often do — I came across multiple tweets that began with 'My toxic trait...' On searching further, I found out that people have been confessing their toxic traits to the world. And to my horror, many of them were relatable AF!
For starters, I don't think having a toxic trait makes you a toxic person, but I do believe at one point in time, all of us do some really bizarre and problematic things for no apparent reasons. A case in point is these tweets people have been putting up, off lately.
While reading through them, it'd be a good idea to introspect about your toxic trait. Everybody has one!
My toxic trait is reading messages and forgetting to reply them.— Shruti (@Shruwa12) July 20, 2022
My toxic trait is too start thinking of starting a side hustle and then go to sleep 😭— Ajitesh Singh (@Ajitesh02) July 20, 2022
Is this all of us?
My toxic trait: I’ll wake up on time, but lay in bed until i'm late 😭😂— M 🍓 (@babyariees) July 18, 2022
Hi-fi overthinkers!
My toxic trait is that I overthink and break my own heart.— arina (@theycallmearina) July 20, 2022
my toxic trait is at the thrift store i believe everything is my size— paige layle (@paigehennekam) July 20, 2022
My toxic trait is destroying my room every time I get dressed.— Zethu💞 👑 (@MsNtfulini) July 20, 2022
House of Boxes.
my toxic trait is saying “sounds good!” when it does not in fact sound good— alli (@sonofalli) July 19, 2022
my toxic trait is not eating all day and then wanting to eat the entire house at 8 pm— gabby (@gabbycynthia) July 19, 2022
Ahh! One shouldn't do that.
my toxic trait: i’m loyal during the talking stage— Blues ➐ (@Blues) July 11, 2022
my toxic trait is that i never speak up. i just get mad and distance myself until i’m not mad anymore.— 𝖓𝖎𝖒. (@httpsnimroood) July 20, 2022
Only to check bank balance and resign to melancholy.
My toxic trait is coming back from a trip and immediately working on planning another one like I genuinely need another trip 😭— ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@mikahhyellow) July 20, 2022
my toxic trait is doing things for people and getting upset that they wouldn’t do the same for me— aryan (@loverboyary) July 19, 2022
My toxic trait is , getting annoyed and feeling unloved when things don’t go my way— star🧚♀️ (@officallyNaledi) July 18, 2022
I call in niceness syndrome.
What?
my toxic trait is that i put sunscreen at night too.— buhle ngoma. (@notbuhlengoma) July 17, 2022
I'm sure Kesariya is about to hit that category very soon.
My toxic trait is that I’ll play the same song over and over until I absolutely ruin it for myself.— kendra ✨ (@mommakendra19) July 12, 2022
A paradox called life.
my toxic trait is i love to travel but also i don’t really feel like going anywhere— TWO GUYS ON A PLANE (@twoguysonaplane) July 13, 2022
My Toxic Trait is that I don’t give a fuck— Sujei🫀 (@SujeiSanchezzzz) July 20, 2022
My toxic trait is that I'm exhausted all day, until it's time to go to bed. Then suddenly my brain is wide awake.— Pro-Queer, Pro-Choice Solidarity Stan Account (@RuthlessMinerva) July 18, 2022
Please tell him I 'Adore You.'
my toxic trait is thinking that I’ll bump into harry styles today in prague— adri (@adrianahaljak) July 14, 2022
My toxic trait is telling people “BRB” then going to nap for 3 hours 🙃— Barbskii (@Barbskiiii) July 10, 2022
Apart from most of these, my toxic trait is that I pick up three books at one time and then complain about my slow reading pace. Also that I show up for parties on time and then wait forever. And also that...wait... I shouldn't go on.