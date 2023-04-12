Poet Rupi Kaur is known for blank verse poetry. So far, she has been named on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list and has won several awards, including the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Poetry. Her book Milk and Honey which was self-published in 2014 and became a New York Times bestseller. But now a video of Rupi Kaur reading a poem from that same book is making the internet cringe, to say the least.

Taking to Twitter, a user shared a TikTok video of Rupi Kaur reciting a poem from Milk and Honey. The user named keyvan tweeted, “Airdropping this onto every phone on the plane before takeoff.” The video shows the poet reciting these lines –

you must have known you were wrong when your fingers were dipped inside me searching for honey that would not come for you

(pardon us for syntax and punctuation errors, we tried writing like her)

Take a look at Rupi reciting her poem with passion here.

Airdropping this onto every phone on the plane before takeoff



pic.twitter.com/2LcohCKanc — keyvan (@still_oppressed) April 8, 2023

While Rupi recited her poem animatedly with intense passion, the internet did an eye-roll. This was her first book. Since then she has written – The Sun and Her Flowers, Home Body, and Healing Through Words.

ADVERTISEMENT Pinterest

The tweet has been viewed over 19 million times and has fetched over 22K likes and more than 4K quote tweets.

Some thought it was a parody of someone trying to be Rupi until they saw the TikTok watermark and realized it is Rupi. Some praised her for her marketing genius that made this book an NYT bestseller and grabbed her other deals. While others had to say a lot about the poem that she was reciting.

Here’s what people had to say.

no but I wish I could go back in time and steal her idea of marketing mediocre poetry on tumblr …Rupi Kaur made millions she’s honestly a genius IDC 😭 https://t.co/sMMZmaiO6D — H (@Ietslovekai) April 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I thought this is a satire but this is actually her?! — Indi Maulidar (@indinding) April 11, 2023

Ban free verse, bring back the fruity Shakespeare meter, enforce silly little rhymes https://t.co/pYkQziwN2M — abbie (@abbiesm2001) April 12, 2023

Now that I know how Rupi Kaur reads her own poems I am done defending her work. If this is the intended cadence and rhythm, I am no longer willling to accept it. https://t.co/UyzMgoODHR — richard wolf (@_richardwolf) April 11, 2023

first time i saw this i had never seen rupi kaur and thought this was someone parodying rupi kaur reading her own poetry until i saw the tik tok watermark and realized that IS rupi kaur — jj! (@sorryimjj) April 11, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT i'm sure she's a nice woman but "your fingers were dipped inside me" is such a viscerally vomit inducing execution of imagery that it turns me off from any of her future works — johner 🇦🇬 (@ratedpending) April 11, 2023

At this point even my cat could become a poet because how is this woman a bestselling author https://t.co/FvuFILSy6i — Lune 🌱🌿 (@lavendercatfem) April 11, 2023

The biggest hack in Morden literature — Ronnie Smash (@Ronnie_Smash) April 8, 2023

im confident i can be a writer after seeing this https://t.co/lwfZcKdPn6 — jake | 72 days (@hedgehogthom) April 12, 2023

Gotta give it to our girlie for her confidence tho.