If there is one bank which forms the bulk of memes on the internet, it is the State Bank of India (SBI). You are bound to find a meme somewhere on any social media platform about the bank and/or its services.
While we thought this might just be a pan-India phenomenon turns out that we were wrong. A user on Twitter shared a picture of an SBI branch in London. It turns out that the branch was shut at 12:30 in the afternoon for its lunch hour.
not the SBI in london shut at 12:30 in the afternoon (lunch hour) pic.twitter.com/QgLPP8oC7E— abhay (@dammitabai) June 9, 2022
The user also added how he felt "represented".
currently feeling very represented— abhay (@dammitabai) June 9, 2022
Twitter being Twitter grabbed the opportunity and what followed was a classic fun fest.
SBI staying true to their roots no matter where they go 👏🏽— Rosh 🌻 (@RockbottomRo) June 10, 2022
Ngl, that’s the classiest SBI Branch, I have ever seen!— Jackswan (@JackswanMusic) June 10, 2022
This is reverse colonization— Hari™ (@hari69krishna) June 10, 2022
Parampara. Pratishtha. Anushasan.— Nairit (@N4irit) June 9, 2022
Living up to the expectations— Teja (@GoneSpeaks) June 10, 2022
Gives you a feeling of home. 🤗— Sadaf Sayeed 🇮🇳 (@Sadafsayeed) June 10, 2022
Jokes apart, almost all bank branches in Belgium used to be this way too https://t.co/nZVFlWAkbD— Akash Vi R (@akashrajagopal) June 10, 2022
you can take the bank outta india, but can't take india outta the bank https://t.co/79Ai9om46d— l_daryanani (@DaryananiL) June 10, 2022
waha par bhi dopher ko sona hota hai? https://t.co/cCqmE9AURA— this is jonginis (@DEEPlKAl) June 10, 2022
Gotta love how the bank has always prioritized work balance for its employees. They did it much before everyone started talking about work balances. It's SBI for a reason.