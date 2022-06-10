If there is one bank which forms the bulk of memes on the internet, it is the State Bank of India (SBI). You are bound to find a meme somewhere on any social media platform about the bank and/or its services.



Getting anything done in a public sector bank in India is nothing short of a hassle. But this Indian multinational public sector bank is infamous for persistently asking its customers to get all their queries and issues solved only after the lunch hour.



While we thought this might just be a pan-India phenomenon turns out that we were wrong. A user on Twitter shared a picture of an SBI branch in London. It turns out that the branch was shut at 12:30 in the afternoon for its lunch hour.



not the SBI in london shut at 12:30 in the afternoon (lunch hour) pic.twitter.com/QgLPP8oC7E — abhay (@dammitabai) June 9, 2022

The user also added how he felt "represented".



currently feeling very represented — abhay (@dammitabai) June 9, 2022

Twitter being Twitter grabbed the opportunity and what followed was a classic fun fest.



SBI staying true to their roots no matter where they go 👏🏽 — Rosh 🌻 (@RockbottomRo) June 10, 2022

Ngl, that’s the classiest SBI Branch, I have ever seen! — Jackswan (@JackswanMusic) June 10, 2022

This is reverse colonization — Hari™ (@hari69krishna) June 10, 2022

Living up to the expectations — Teja (@GoneSpeaks) June 10, 2022

Consistency is very important. — Anish Kochar (@anish_kochar) June 9, 2022

Gives you a feeling of home. 🤗 — Sadaf Sayeed 🇮🇳 (@Sadafsayeed) June 10, 2022

Jokes apart, almost all bank branches in Belgium used to be this way too https://t.co/nZVFlWAkbD — Akash Vi R (@akashrajagopal) June 10, 2022

you can take the bank outta india, but can't take india outta the bank https://t.co/79Ai9om46d — l_daryanani (@DaryananiL) June 10, 2022

waha par bhi dopher ko sona hota hai? https://t.co/cCqmE9AURA — this is jonginis (@DEEPlKAl) June 10, 2022

Gotta love how the bank has always prioritized work balance for its employees. They did it much before everyone started talking about work balances. It's SBI for a reason.

