From toothpaste to free items, we, desis, have a habit of utilising every single item to its full capacity. In fact, we are capable of fighting for an hour for free dhaniya-mirchi. And in a hilarious yet bizarre incident, people were seen using the public WiFi for the strangest reason ever.

Secunderabad railway station, which provides free WiFi to ensure better connectivity for travellers, has registered the maximum downloads of sexual content under South Central Railway (SCR). No, we are not kidding!

According to sources in RailTel, which runs RailWire, sexual and pornographic content accounts for about 35% of downloads in Secunderabad and Vijaywada. Interestingly, RailWire is used by more than 1.2 million unique users every single day.

Secunderabad has registered the maximum downloads of sexual content, followed by Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Tirupati.

For the uninitiated, RailTail offers free internet for the initial thirty minutes at SCR railway stations. Post using the first half an hour, the service can be bought through online digital channels.