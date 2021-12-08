Shashi Tharoor is always in the news. Be it from his flamboyant dictionary or his tweets he is always out there.

This time, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stole all the attention from the groom. A photo of Tharoor is viral on Twitter, where he is seen posing with the newly-wed couple.

The man who never fails to bless me in whatever I do, either in person or in spirit. For the most special occasion of my life, @ShashiTharoor travelled all the way & stayed with us for two days in Mahabaleshwar to bless @chahatdalal & me and enjoyed every bit of our wedding 1/2 pic.twitter.com/aKeCG5iR8D — Abhishek Kulkarni (@theabhikulkarni) December 5, 2021

The picture was shared by the groom, Abhishek Kulkarni, thanking Shashi Tharoor for attending the wedding.

He captioned the post saying:

Though the order of the picture - the bride, the groom, and Tharoor looks fine, but Tharoor seems to a tad overdressed.

Twitter thinks the same, and here's what they had to say.



Shashi Tharoor giving Dulha vibes & overshadowing the Dulha 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9qp0JfZLEt — Rosy (@rose_k01) December 7, 2021

Who is bridegroom???🤭🤭 — LuvIndia🇮🇳 (@GotArealPM) December 5, 2021

Or a moment l thought Shashi Tharoor ji was getting married — dr (@DocObg) December 8, 2021

Once a groom… always a groom😁….his English vocabulary is the next best 😂 — Dr. Acharya (@acharyadevo) December 6, 2021

Sorry but who is the groom here 🤔🤔😂😂 — Vicky (@vickyvikram25) December 5, 2021

Why is he wearing garland?? — Jay Patel (@JayPatel_Tata) December 5, 2021

Never a good idea to invite Shashi Tharoor in your wedding and then have the audacity to take a photo with him. https://t.co/oEDJMOHWht — Danish (@Danish_Bhutto) December 7, 2021

