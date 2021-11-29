Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently shared a picture of himself with six women colleagues and has been getting criticism for the caption he used for the photo.

Which was: "Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work? With six of my fellow MPs this morning".

"Attractive place to work". Right. That's what women are trying to accomplish, aren't they? Making workplaces attractive! Anyhow, here are some of the reactions to the tweet.

Seeing the reactions to the tweet, Shashi Tharoor came up with an explanation, which he could have saved.

Pretty sure there are better ways to show "workplace camaraderie".