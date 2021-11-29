Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently shared a picture of himself with six women colleagues and has been getting criticism for the caption he used for the photo.

Which was: "Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work? With six of my fellow MPs this morning".

"Attractive place to work". Right. That's what women are trying to accomplish, aren't they? Making workplaces attractive! Anyhow, here are some of the reactions to the tweet.

This is such a weird thing to say, those women aren't there to look pretty and make the Lok Sabha look attractive, they're there to do their jobs. https://t.co/ny0PjL19Gd — sanskriti 💗💜💙 (@tushtuuu) November 29, 2021

something fundamentally messed up with Indian men... https://t.co/oAOtilxkzI — baby shark (taylor's version) (@pureheroinetwts) November 29, 2021

This is highly disrespectful tweet, Mr. Tharoor. https://t.co/ppKlfzGWjD — My Vadodara (@MyVadodara) November 29, 2021

That moment when you should have asked yourself "Do you really want to tweet this?" https://t.co/tQRxydLRp7 — Abhinav Goel 🌈 (@GoelSiTeriBoli) November 29, 2021

Incredible that someone as exposed to equality discourse as @ShashiTharoor would attempt to reduce elected political leaders to their looks, and centre himself in the comment to boot. This is 2021, folks. https://t.co/aPJ3NK4sCW — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) November 29, 2021

Seeing the reactions to the tweet, Shashi Tharoor came up with an explanation, which he could have saved.

The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs' initiative) in great good humour & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but i was happy to be roped in to this show of workplace camaraderie. That's all this is. https://t.co/MfpcilPmSB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 29, 2021

Pretty sure there are better ways to show "workplace camaraderie".