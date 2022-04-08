The Indian Parliament has understandably always been a busy place. Only, it's not just busy in ways one would typically imagine. There are speeches and fights, arguments and counterarguments, but there are also moments of hilarity that are swiftly turned into memes on social media. Here we look at some such moments.

1. Mr. Shashi Tharoor may want to 'look' a little serious next time he is in Parliament if wants to avoid being turned into a meme.

2. Historic.

Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/3nu2Y1XibR — Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) July 20, 2018

3. RG just killed it that day.

When your dad approves of your Goa trip. pic.twitter.com/pYYQ9qwhx9 — ScoopWhoop (@ScoopWhoop) July 20, 2018

4. Or when you convince HR it "actually was flu".

When you convince your friend to pay the bill.#NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/W3msNdW3AA — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) July 20, 2018

5. Five-year-old me standing in a towel, waiting for my mother to dress me up.

Yaad rakhna Bal Narendra ne magarmacch ko maara tha.. https://t.co/XPKkI1ntKP — Meghana میگھنا मेघना ਮੇਘਨਾ :-) (@archimags) February 6, 2020

6. Can't blame them.

Are those two MPs sleeping in @nsitharaman's background during the discussion on economic situation of the country? pic.twitter.com/V3M2AxALAa — अमित ਅਮਿਤ (@DesiOptimystic) November 27, 2019

7. Also, Yuvraj to England cricket team after six 6s.

MSD when bowlers try to set the field. pic.twitter.com/oaYHtDusfx — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) July 21, 2018

8. Hair straightener. Definitely switched on. My house is going to burn.

When you're in the middle of a budget speech and remember you forgot to lock your house.#Budget2021 #RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/SAyyo9nzRG — Tanay Dhumal (@TanayDhumal) February 1, 2021

9. Class nap time hits different.

Politics can be funny, politicians definitely are.