1. "I may or may not have backdated a few forms after my audit found them missing." - Brometheus-Pound
2. "I refuse to enforce the dress code." - moonwillow60606
3. "I keep gifts that other recruiting companies, Human Resource Outsourcing companies, and catering companies send over. And I don't tell anyone about them. I received beautiful chocolate covered fortune cookies just today...they're in my work bag for later consumption." - 1kmileboots
4. "I was going through applicants for a job and accidentally rejected about 10 people (I had about 98 applicants for one job. It's a part-time retail clerk position, so we're talking low skill, low wage employment). I didn't even bother to fix it. I just kinda went meh. Like the classic joke: I don't want unlucky people working for me." - n0remack
5. "At my last position as an HR Assistant, someone (that I went to high school with) called and inquired about the position I was currently in and the hiring process. I told the person over the phone that I would get back to them as soon as I had all the information collected. I never got back to said person. PS: I saw the same exact person about two days ago and they work less than a half mile from my new job." - bieberboy209
6. "I "accidentally" took away someone's HRIS (Human Resources Information System) admin access over a busy weekend because I may have been tired of all their urgent requests and laziness. If you randomly lose access, you know why. Don't piss off the administrators." - HRproMN
7. "I have hired girls over others in entry level positions strictly because they were pretty. In reality, anyone could have qualified, but I hired the pretty girls over the others." - Bang_Bang_ShootEm_UP
8. "Fired a serious alcoholic that worked with us because he was a danger to himself and the rest of the crew. His wife and kids left him after that and I'm sure he probably drank himself to death by now. I don't regret firing him, but I do regret that my actions probably sent him into a downward spiral.' - DennisBroadway
9. "I have restricted access to the HRIS (Human Resource Information System) because of an untrusting and power hungry CFO. We have a system that queries the database for reporting. I pointed Power BI at it and realised it had no password protection. Now I know everything." - Anonymous
10. "I made an employee come in at 6:30 for the morning rush hour only to tell her to leave after 10 minutes because they were a bit overstaffed. At least give her 2 hours for her troubles." - jondonbovi
11. "I purposely did not complete an important project on time because the project manager was a prick outside of work. I hated every second of it because it put MY work behind, but it was worth it." - Anonymous
12. "We have pretty low standards for hiring at my company -- it's a lot of part time, low-skill positions... Given those circumstances, I guess it's inevitable that I've made some bad decisions. But when I hear what my co-workers have had to deal with because of these bad hires I just feel terrible...I was not trained very much on interviewing techniques when I started, just picked up stuff along the way." - Anonymous
If your resume is more than 2 pages, I'm not reading it. Seriously. Be concise and list experience relevant to the role! I don't care that you worked at Arby's 9 years ago!
Forgot about the new hires yesterday. They watched the 10 minute orientation video for 3 hours. Lunch was great tho!
I spell coworkers names wrong in emails so they know I hate them.
I almost always forget about your onboarding until thirty minutes before it starts.
