Ahead of Nagaland Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a public meeting at Dimapur in Nagaland. A clip of the event is going viral on the internet where PM Modi accidentally called the Hornbill festival a “Horny Bal” festival.

But what exactly he wanted to say?🤔 — Gangohi/गंगोही🇮🇳 (@SmallTownerr) February 24, 2023

If like many others on the internet, you're also not aware of what he wanted to say then let me help you out. Hornbill is an annual festival, also the largest indigenous festival, celebrated from 1st to 10th December in Nagaland. It is also referred to as the "festival of festivals" as it represents all ethnic groups of Nagaland.

When PM Modi had an accidental slip-up and called Hornbill “Horny Bal,” it led to a laughter riot on the internet, and people just couldn’t stop ROFL-ing.

Hornybal**** who's gonna tell him 😭



Poor modi ji https://t.co/LdPiV6sqGc — ^ᴅᴀɴɪʏᴀʟ ᴋʜᴀɴ° (@Daniyalj15) February 24, 2023

Me at viva ,,, https://t.co/EgPb4oi7DS — Atta md (@bhorania_m) February 24, 2023

Happy Horny Bal frandzzzz..😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YCrA5XNLrA — Kalyan Ghosal (@KalyanGhosal) February 24, 2023

"Doland" and "Brown" Lara should join the "Horny Bal" festivities. 😅 — Aisha (@AyeshaReGaMa) February 24, 2023

Horny bal ???

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Sapana Yash (@SapanaYash) February 25, 2023

Such horny- bal, I mean, horrible people 😉 — crazyrals✍️ (@crazyrals) February 24, 2023

Kabhi nahi bhul sakta Hornybal ko 😂😂😂 — Mighty Kukulkan (@purveyorofluv) February 25, 2023

Yeh kya bala hai 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 https://t.co/wP3i4k6Zkt — SANJAY D JAIN (@srirohini) February 24, 2023

It was a mistake guys, stop with the memes already.