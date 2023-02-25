Ahead of Nagaland Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a public meeting at Dimapur in Nagaland. A clip of the event is going viral on the internet where PM Modi accidentally called the Hornbill festival a “Horny Bal” festival.
ADVERTISEMENT
If like many others on the internet, you’re also not aware of what he wanted to say then let me help you out. Hornbill is an annual festival, also the largest indigenous festival, celebrated from 1st to 10th December in Nagaland. It is also referred to as the “festival of festivals” as it represents all ethnic groups of Nagaland.
When PM Modi had an accidental slip-up and called Hornbill “Horny Bal,” it led to a laughter riot on the internet, and people just couldn’t stop ROFL-ing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
It was a mistake guys, stop with the memes already.
Top picks for you