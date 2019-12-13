After showering the audience with their wit and humor during the entire year, there's no stopping BJP leaders from adding to that list.





Recently a BJP MP claimed speaking Sanskrit on a daily basis can boost the nervous system and keep diabetes, cholesterol at bay.

Yes, that's right. BJP MP Ganesh Singh said this on Thursday, December 12 while participating in a debate on the Sanskrit universities bill.





According to India Today, he also claimed that there was a research by NASA that claimed computer programming would be flawless if done in Sanskrit.

His belief was based on an assumption (also his) that 97% of languages of the world, including a few Islamic languages, are based on Sanskrit.





Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who also spoke in Sanskrit, backed Singh's comments and said:

The language is very flexible and a single sentence can be spoken in many ways.

Twitterati was of course not going to miss this by any chance and had a few things to add.

Speaking Sanskrit controls population growth.. just say it..🙂🙂 — S Amudhan (@samudhan) December 13, 2019

Also, speaking rubbish prevents wisdom, prestige. — Pratyush (@Pratyush8_8) December 13, 2019

Mortals become immortal if they speak sanskrit. — S.N.Chakrabarti (@chakrabarti_n) December 13, 2019

Ek baar ISRO se bhi karwa lo research..just to double check — KANIKA PATWAL (@KANIKA_PATWAL) December 13, 2019

NASA wale inke kaan me chupke se bahut kuch bol jate hain... — RAJ (@pyari_ju) December 13, 2019

Time to go back in the past and study Sanskrit instead of French.