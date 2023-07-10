Shah Rukh Khan is a trendsetter. Whatever the superstar does becomes a trend, right? Now that the prevue of SRK’s upcoming film, Jawan is here, it has started a debate about his never-seen-before bald look in the movie. And we can’t help but reminisce about how King Khan has worn every other hairstyle in the past. Of course, the majority of SRK’s hairstyles became iconic; some of them were unconventional, barring a few over-the-top ones. But Shah Rukh truly aced them all.

A still from Chamatkar

We have curated 11 iconic hairstyles of SRK over the years, and how the desi in me looks at them:

1. Aankh tak baal aane waala: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Source: YRF

2. Aage se chhote peechhe se lambe baalon waala: Koyla

Source: Retro Bollywood

3. Oiling ke baad tanki mein paani aane ka wait karne waala: Asoka

Source: IMDb

4. Bike par headband lagake style maarne waala: Josh

Source: Venus Films

5. Bina nahaye baal geele karlene waala: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Source: Masala!

6. Retro era ki lambi sideburns waala: Om Shanti Om

Source: MUBI

7. Center fresh khaake pose karne waala: Ra.One

Source: IMDb

8. Mummyji se ready hone waala: Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Source: Twitter

9. Baarish mein bheegne ke baad waala– Don 2

Source: IMDb

10. Haircut ke baad bache-kuche baal ki ponytail banane waala– Happy New Year

Source: IMDb

11. Salon ke paise bachaane waala: Pathaan

Source: YouTube

And let’s not forget SRK’s curly hair look in Ra.One. That one was quite unique, isn’t it?