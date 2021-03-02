Dating is hard for some people (me). It's just tough for them (me) to navigate through the million phases, figure out the right amount of love that needs to be given, and what to do after the deal is sealed. Like, you just eat, talk and sleep together for an indefinite amount of time? Purpose-seeker in them (me) can't really process this.

Now, some of these people ask for help, as they should. On Quora, as they should not. Here, we look at some of the funniest questions on dating/relationship/sex asked by people on the platform. I imagine no one has answers for them but I have tried.

1. I may or may not have had a similar doubt at some point.

2. 61 people seem to have an answer for this. Hmmm...

3. I'd draw the line at chocolate.

4. I may be wrong but I think at 12, the only daddy you should care about is the one paying your school fees.

5. Break up.

6. Doubt you'll find her on Quora.

7. Bhai aap boards de do pehle apne.

8. Please break up with her, set her free.

9. A note to all desi parents: LOOK WHAT YOU HAVE DONE.

10. Yes. That's one of the most effective ways to gauge love.

11. Not baby.

12. Will refer you to my HR. They are nice folks.

14. The whole point of IG stories is so that that one person responds to them. He is not the one.

15. Cutie can only mean a marriage proposal. Yeah.

You're welcome.