Thanks to Twitter, we get to see the darndest things about our Bollywood celebrities. The social media platform gives us access to drunk posts, deleted posts, hidden posts, and even the ones celebs didn't want us to see.

Case in point: We thought of compiling the strangest tweets by Bollywood celebs. Indeed they never fail to entertain us!

1. But Twitter loves Uday Chopra.

2. No Ameesha. We don't blame you for not knowing the movie name.



Lovely afternoon with darling @BeingSalmanKhan on sets of PRem Ratan Shan Paul pic.twitter.com/aPiAinHtGH — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) September 21, 2015

3. Humour beyond our imagination.

How cool is this even ants r playing hockey . U think its promoting our national sport ? pic.twitter.com/29LdMUrrX9 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 27, 2013

pic.twitter.com/AdQdA6TCzR — Indian Celebrities Doing Drunk Posts (@cringeindian) September 23, 2021

4. Hahaha, thanks for letting us know about the trick.

5. And only if Twitter had an edit button. We would have never witnessed this.



6. No comments.

7. That's the least controversial statement.

pic.twitter.com/IUPcFc21P4 — Indian Celebrities Doing Drunk Posts (@cringeindian) February 14, 2022

8. SRK always has better comebacks!



pic.twitter.com/8ybhggOL9h — Indian Celebrities Doing Drunk Posts (@cringeindian) October 8, 2021

9. Words that did not need a tweet.

10. You mean noble prize winner Malala Yousafzai?

Guys relax it's a typing error but I am glad could give everyone a laugh !!! — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) October 10, 2014

11. Who U?

pic.twitter.com/pM9MAn2WDR — Indian Celebrities Doing Drunk Posts (@cringeindian) November 10, 2021

12. That's not even an inspired post.



pic.twitter.com/nJT40zbewO — Indian Celebrities Doing Drunk Posts (@cringeindian) January 6, 2022

13. Cool.

pic.twitter.com/4EEtNYfFxh — Indian Celebrities Doing Drunk Posts (@cringeindian) December 7, 2021

14. Please elaborate!

pic.twitter.com/LOgwerrQJ9 — Indian Celebrities Doing Drunk Posts (@cringeindian) November 29, 2021

