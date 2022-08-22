Everyone wants their wedding to be unique and memorable. This Tamil couple just upped the game. The couple took wedding invites miles further and got their wedding card printed as a tablet strip.

Shared by a user on Twitter, the wedding invite looks like the back of any tablet strip. But on a closer look, one can see all the details mentioned just like it would be on any wedding invitation card.

The “Ezhilarasan and Vasanthakumari Wedding” invitation mentions the date of the wedding, the venue, the time, the dates of the reception, and a DJ. The card mentions the educational qualifications of the bride and the groom. The groom, Ezhilarasan, is an assistant pharmacy professor in Tiruvannamalai district and the bride, Vasanthakumari, is an assistant professor at a nursing college in Genji in Villupuram district. As medicos, the tablet strip wedding invitation makes sense.

The invitation card has been lauded for its uniqueness and creativity. The card has gone viral on social media. Twitter is amused by this invitation card. Here is what they had to say.

This wedding invitation is truly one-of-a-kind and it will go down as one of the most creative invitations in history.