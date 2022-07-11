You have to be living under a rock if you do not know about the hit Hindi TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Chances are you might have seen episodes from this hit SAB TV show on television, or some snippets from the show as memes on social media.



Running on SAB TV since 2008, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has found fans for being a complete family comedy show devoid of crass humour and sexist jokes. The characters from the show are pop culture icons. Recently a Twitter user took to the platform and shared a thread on a very unique, but possible, crossover of the show with Bollywood. Yash Siddhapura took unforgettable moments and characters from the show and made a thread of possible Bollywood movie ideas.



Tmkoc × Bollywood movies — Yash Siddhapura (@lmaoyash) July 10, 2022

Gokuldham Society's secretary, Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, has a thing for living in the past and he never lets go of an opportunity to start "humare zamane mein..." This actually fits him.



Next, we move on to the oldest member in Gokuldham Society.



What if Tapu's friend, Goli, had a movie?



Ah yes, Gulabo, the alleged wife of Jethalal Gada. How can we ever forget her?



There is one for Chalu Pandey as well - the best cop to exist in the Gokuldham Universe Of Madness.



Long time back, there was a series of episode where it was dreamt that Tapu married and had a wife. As a child.



You cannot forget Krishnan Iyer - the best scientist.



And of course this episode where they got a Sachin Tendulkar doppelganger.



The thread has fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah rolling in laughter. Some users also suggested their own wild takes.



Nothing is impossible in the Gokuldham Multiverse of Madness.

