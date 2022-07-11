You have to be living under a rock if you do not know about the hit Hindi TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Chances are you might have seen episodes from this hit SAB TV show on television, or some snippets from the show as memes on social media.
Running on SAB TV since 2008, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has found fans for being a complete family comedy show devoid of crass humour and sexist jokes. The characters from the show are pop culture icons. Recently a Twitter user took to the platform and shared a thread on a very unique, but possible, crossover of the show with Bollywood. Yash Siddhapura took unforgettable moments and characters from the show and made a thread of possible Bollywood movie ideas.
Tmkoc × Bollywood movies— Yash Siddhapura (@lmaoyash) July 10, 2022
Gokuldham Society's secretary, Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, has a thing for living in the past and he never lets go of an opportunity to start "humare zamane mein..." This actually fits him.
July 10, 2022
Next, we move on to the oldest member in Gokuldham Society.
July 10, 2022
What if Tapu's friend, Goli, had a movie?
July 10, 2022
Ah yes, Gulabo, the alleged wife of Jethalal Gada. How can we ever forget her?
July 10, 2022
There is one for Chalu Pandey as well - the best cop to exist in the Gokuldham Universe Of Madness.
July 10, 2022
Long time back, there was a series of episode where it was dreamt that Tapu married and had a wife. As a child.
July 10, 2022
You cannot forget Krishnan Iyer - the best scientist.
July 10, 2022
And of course this episode where they got a Sachin Tendulkar doppelganger.
July 10, 2022
The thread has fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah rolling in laughter. Some users also suggested their own wild takes.
Jethalal pe to puri series aa sakti hai bhai 🤣🤣🤣🤣— 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡 𝐎𝐳𝐚 🇮🇳 (@DevarshOza4) July 10, 2022
You rocked man... 🔥🤣— Shreya (@Shri2905) July 10, 2022
Bs woh chudail wala episode bhool gye aap! 🙋
Wake up Sid pic.twitter.com/bLjKjbeVKe— Mann🐢 (@MannPadia) July 11, 2022
https://t.co/ra9cJJru7K pic.twitter.com/VRWE5rwvpF— Kankichi Ryotsu (@KankichiRyotsu2) July 11, 2022
Nothing is impossible in the Gokuldham Multiverse of Madness.