Coronavirus has taken the lives of over 100 people and has spread from China to India, United States, Germany, Sri Lanka, France, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Nepal, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Macao and South Korea. However, a large number of people on social media have turned it into a meme relating to the beer of the same name, Corona.
Here are the most popular ones circulating the internet:
2020 ain't even really started yet!— Chaz PsyKoticz (@CHAZisGOD) 27 January 2020
🌊
💧
🌊#Coronavirus #BlackDeath #ThePlague #LymeDisease #Corona #aMEMErica #YourMom #CoronaExtra #CoronavirusMemes #Meme pic.twitter.com/sRlfeFufN3
@cervezacolimaus @CoronaMex— Right in the middle (@chen_chenlee) 28 January 2020
I think I got the Corona virus #coronavirusmemes pic.twitter.com/Food9xPVOe
The truth must be told. #coronavirusmemes #coverup pic.twitter.com/OS1ljP8CZE— Bachelor Dinosaur (@KentHolle) 26 January 2020
😂😂#coronavirusmemes #coronarvirus pic.twitter.com/tFJHR1hNhO— Colas_drawl (@Colas_drawl) 26 January 2020
A Tik-Tok song called 'It's Corona Time' has gone viral, serving as the backdrop to these memes.
These memes are spreading faster than the virus.