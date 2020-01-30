Coronavirus has taken the lives of over 100 people and has spread from China to India, United States, Germany, Sri Lanka, France, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Nepal, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Macao and South Korea. However, a large number of people on social media have turned it into a meme relating to the beer of the same name, Corona.

Here are the most popular ones circulating the internet:

A Tik-Tok song called 'It's Corona Time' has gone viral, serving as the backdrop to these memes.

These memes are spreading faster than the virus.