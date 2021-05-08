Cred's wacky advertisements are going viral all over the internet and by now, you've probably seen at least one of their ads, if not all.

Wondering who is/are responsible for these mind-blowing, out-of-the-box advertisements that bring a smile to our faces?

Well, you'll be surprised to know that the team behind these ads is not an agency. It's a group of writers and creators who were once part of the famous comedy outfit, AIB (All India Bakchod).

The team of writers includes Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Nupur Pai and Vishal Dayama. Most of these individuals are trained advertising and media professionals.

Devaiah Bopanna runs an independent media firm All Things Small (ATS), which focuses on publishing non-fiction stories across platforms and his firm also takes up consulting projects like Cred.

Apart from working as a writer on Cred ads, Nupur Pai has also co-written for Netflix's Little Things (seasons 3 and 4).

Vishal Dayama, on the other hand, worked as a brand manager before joining AIB and Tanmay of course, is a well-known comedian and YouTuber now but he has written for channels like UTV Bindass, MTV and Disney India.

Puneet Chadha worked as a software engineer but he too joined AIB as a writer.

These writers have really used their wild imagination and have presented us with some very quirky, cheeky and funny ads. Their scripts are filled with humour and they've made full use of celebrities.

Sambit Mohanty, Head of Creative, McCann Worldgroup, in an interview, said:

Tanmay and his team draw from their reservoir of quirky humour to craft scripts - something that's evident across all CRED campaigns. They've also made good use of celebrities. The Cred brand of humour is also sophisticated and in line with the brand’s TG - who are upmarket urban Indians. Which is why, the ad begins with a sharply dressed Jim Sarbh sitting in a premium-looking lounge, talking about CRED's benefits.

They've managed to make Jackie Shroff do zumba, Rahul Dravid act like a total 'gunda', and they've managed to rope in veteran Bollywood celebs like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Govinda and composer Bappi Lahiri for a series of ads in which these actors were seen auditioning for the ad campaign and not making the cut.

No doubt the ads are quite relatable and filled with humour. We hope to see more of them.