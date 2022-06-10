There's nothing like a desi wedding, ever. From having at least one naraaz fufaji, who will blatantly express their disappointment, and drenching the bride in haldi to the never-ending functions, there are a number of things that can ONLY happen during desi weddings.

Several times, during the wedding festivities, people say something (with an ultra-wide smile) and mean something absolutely opposite.

Here are some posters that every desi will relate to.

There's simply nothing like desi weddings now, is there?

Design Credits: Shanu Ketholia