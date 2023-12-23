The thing about the elite lifestyle is that it’s so premium, it’s bizarre. Or funny, actually, because it’s something our broke asses can’t relate to AT ALL. We have an idea, we know. We have seen that the Ambanis and the Kardashians of the world lead a picturesque life, one not without problems but with a billion-dollar bank balance. However, when you speculate the extent of it, you’d feel it is unearthly.

Here are just 8 of the things rich do that the rest of us can only imagine:

1. Get a procession of at least 20 luxury cars to follow their many voyages as security

2. Take private jets for a 17-minute flight

3. Getting an employee to hold your purse for moments you’re getting papped

4. Gift their child a luxury sports car as a birthday present

5. Get a big-ass fancy house with every bedroom having an adjoined dressing room just to get ready

6. Book a suite in a luxury hotel for a day and check out in 2 hours or less

7. Wear new clothes each time you step out

8. Get multiple cuisines served as breakfast, lunch, and dinner ‘options’

What in the broke existence is our life!