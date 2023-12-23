The thing about the elite lifestyle is that it’s so premium, it’s bizarre. Or funny, actually, because it’s something our broke asses can’t relate to AT ALL. We have an idea, we know. We have seen that the Ambanis and the Kardashians of the world lead a picturesque life, one not without problems but with a billion-dollar bank balance. However, when you speculate the extent of it, you’d feel it is unearthly.

GIPHY Here are just 8 of the things rich do that the rest of us can only imagine: 1. Get a procession of at least 20 luxury cars to follow their many voyages as security GIPHY 2. Take private jets for a 17-minute flight GIPHY 3. Getting an employee to hold your purse for moments you’re getting papped GIPHY 4. Gift their child a luxury sports car as a birthday present GIPHY 5. Get a big-ass fancy house with every bedroom having an adjoined dressing room just to get ready ADVERTISEMENT GIPHY 6. Book a suite in a luxury hotel for a day and check out in 2 hours or less GIPHY 7. Wear new clothes each time you step out GIPHY 8. Get multiple cuisines served as breakfast, lunch, and dinner ‘options’ GIPHY What in the broke existence is our life!