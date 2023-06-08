Watching public figures walk around with bodyguards is normal. Given their popularity, it’s actually essential for them to travel with some level of security in public. Having said that, a viral reel of Akash Ambani exiting a Mumbai hospital with Shoka Ambani and their newborn daughter has netizens confused or quite literally shocked.

Wondering why?

Vogue India

Well, because their exit was followed by a procession of at least 25 cars, including Range Rover and Mercedes, among others, carrying their security personnel. This was recorded in a viral reel shared by Manav Manglani on Instagram. Take a look:

The song in the reel ended, but the cars didn’t. Clearly, our broke asses can’t relate, but people found this astonishing and hilarious. But our SHOCKING has always been the Ambani family’s NORMAL. Right?

But social media users are surely amused. Here’s what they said.

Well, well, well! That was interesting.