Sometimes scrolling through Twitter, you come across things that take you on a trip down the memory lane. On one such manoeuvre, I came across a tweet which had a photo of a remote cover, with the caption "only legends will remember this". So, I'm either a legend or just getting old, but that made me nostalgic. It doesn't even seem like too long ago when we were using these. Here are some other such things which are so recent but still seem like a thing of the past.

1. Remote Case

Only legends remember this pic.twitter.com/CIIWtMCL3H — Negativity (@maddiesays3) June 23, 2022

2. Emergency Light

Only legends remember this: pic.twitter.com/eraMrF9d0W — Farzan Tufail 🇵🇸 (@Farzantufail786) June 21, 2022

3. A Handwritten Sheet of San Andreas Cheat Codes

Only legends will remember pic.twitter.com/BJGxCI3KzQ — Buster 🗯 (@Lhuke__) June 25, 2022

4. WordArt

Only 90s legends will remember this. pic.twitter.com/WEu2pmiaJn — Nitish Saxena (@nitishsaxena_) June 25, 2022

5. Nokia 3310

6. Maruti 800

7. Telephone Directories

8. Cassette Tape

9. CD cover bag

