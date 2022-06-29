Sometimes scrolling through Twitter, you come across things that take you on a trip down the memory lane. On one such manoeuvre, I came across a tweet which had a photo of a remote cover, with the caption "only legends will remember this". So, I'm either a legend or just getting old, but that made me nostalgic. It doesn't even seem like too long ago when we were using these. Here are some other such things which are so recent but still seem like a thing of the past. 

1. Remote Case

2. Emergency Light

3. A Handwritten Sheet of San Andreas Cheat Codes

4. WordArt

5. Nokia 3310

nokia 3310
Source: Amazon

6. Maruti 800

maruti 800
Source: CarWale

7. Telephone Directories

telephone directories
Source: Earth911

8. Cassette Tape 

casette tapes
Source: BidCurious

9. CD cover bag

cd cover bag
Source: AliExpress

