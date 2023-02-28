When you go to a cooking show, the foremost expectation from you is that you would have brought a dish cooked by yourself. But looks like this contestant on a Pakistani cooking show did not understand the assignment.

In a clip going viral on Twitter, a cooking show contestant brought packaged biryani to, um… a cooking show. In her defence, she said she was just asked to bring food and no one asked her to cook and then bring it. I mean, it wasn’t specified that she needs to cook it, right?

Pakistan Masterchef is another level 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/A46vY7iWSZ — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) February 27, 2023

At first glance, it might look like it’s a spoof, but sadly (or thankfully?) it isn’t. It’s 100% legit and 200% hilarious. It didn’t just leave people in splits, it also was a cliffhanger and the audience was left curious, asking, “what happened next?”

HAHAHAHAHA, this is ALL I needed on a Monday. — Sonal Ved (@sonalved) February 27, 2023

Don't leave us hanging like this!!! What happened next? I am so invested in this now! — Abhishek (@Dumberdol) February 27, 2023

I need this confidence in life 😔 — shubhankar.c (@monkeypreneur) February 27, 2023

Hilarious 😅 this is entertainment at a different level — Sunayana Suresh (@sunayanasuresh) February 27, 2023

It is a nailbiter. What happened in the end? Did the judge return? Was the dish selected? — Deepansh Duggal (@Deepansh75) February 27, 2023

First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win 😂 — patalmypal.btc .eth .sol .shm 🔑👁️🌊☕ (@patalmypal) February 28, 2023

Master chef X Roadies!! — Abhinav Singh (@AbhinavLifestyl) February 27, 2023

We don’t give enough credit to Pakistani humour because it’s straightforward and also off the rails. The realness is key. — Pokhraj Roy (@PokhrajRoy) February 27, 2023

MasterChef & Comedy all rolled into one. Double paisa vasool 🤣 — Dr Sumeet Shah (@DrSumeetShah) February 27, 2023

One of my favourite comedy show too 😊 — Ankita Saxena (@Ankita_2501) February 27, 2023

@vx_nsh Masterchef from torrent — Kaustuv Chatterjee (@kaustuvchatter) February 27, 2023

Entertainment at its peak😂😂 — ✨🌙 (@ERAI786) February 27, 2023

With the contestant bringing packaged food, refusing to leave and the judge leaving the seat instead, this Pakistan MasterChef was a full-on entertainer. If you too are invested and curious or just want to watch more of this banger, I’ll link the OG video below.

She might not have cooked the food but she definitely served.