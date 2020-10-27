Every 90s Indian kid knows the iconic pooja scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai like the back of their hand. But the movie clearly has global appeal because a comedian from East Africa decided to recreate it, and the results are hilarious.

This Tanzanian comedian nailed the entire look, from the SRK head shake to the signature KKHH handshake between Rahul and Anjali.

Even dadi did a brilliant job! No wonder this video has gone viral with over 58,387 views on Instagram and is being shared across several social media platforms.

Comments praising the cast are piling up as people gush over the accuracies.

We can't wait to see what he has in store for us next. This isn't the first time a Bollywood movie has gone international. Last month, Indonesian fans recreated Bole Chudiyaan from scratch and we could barely tell the difference!

Badey badey deshoon main aisi choti choti batein hoti rehti hain.