After Navi Mumbai and Hyderabad, IKEA opened its third store in Bengaluru. Touted as the largest IKEA store in India, the furniture giant opened its doors to the citizens of Bengaluru on June 22.

Ever since the furniture giant opened its store at Nagasandra, Bengaluru residents cannot keep calm. And in case you think, this is an exaggeration, it is NOT. IKEA took to their Twitter and notified that the "current wait time at Nagasandra store is 3 hours". Yes, three whole hours.

People shared pictures and videos of the high footfall at the store. The weekend also contributed heavily to the crowd. Some people had to return without even entering the store owing to the footfall. As people shared more visuals from the store, netizens coped with it in the best way they know of - memes.

So much so that IKEA also started trending on Twitter. Some even compared it to waiting for darshan at a pilgrimage site. While others stated the things one can do in three hours.

For a city that is perpetually stuck in traffic jams, this definitely does not come across as a surprise. The weather can make the wait bearable, no? 