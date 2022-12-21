Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk has defended her son on more than one occasion. Mama bear Maye got protective of his ‘genius son’ even when people called him out on the mass lay-offs, asking them to stop being mean to her son.

Her protective instincts towards her son have given birth to a lot of “My son, Elon Musk…” tweets on Twitter along with parody accounts dedicated to this gem of a genre. One such account is Hana Michels‘ who posts the most insane shit while playing musk’s mother on Twitter. Have a look at *some* of these gems.

My son, Elon Musk, so brilliant no one knows what he actually does! — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 15, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, potty trained at 29. He had no bladder problems, he just peed his pants for “Peak Efficiency” — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 13, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, thinks pooping is gay. He has been holding it for 40 years. — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 14, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, wipes back to front — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 16, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, never progressed past dry humping sexually. Don’t ask how I know this. Ask the couch. — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) December 13, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, could have just kept his mouth shut, and you would have all still thought of him as a cool inventor! Think about THAT!!! — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) December 13, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, is too top heavy for skateboards but he keeps trying!! The dr says he has a bobblehead and bobbleribs — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) December 13, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, wrestles with Kevin DeLeon every day in hopes they meet a protestor or just someone who is mildly irked — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) December 13, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, stole all my pregnant sonic NFTs — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) December 13, 2022

Someone please tell me why my son, Elon Musk, has been locked in his room listening to recorded applause all day. — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) December 13, 2022

He keeps yelling "technically 90%!!" Instead of turning down his headphones & answering me — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) December 13, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, loved to go down to the mines to tell the other children to work harder. Such a great manager! — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 13, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, super inbred like all rich babies — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 13, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, barfs his sharper poops like an owl — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 13, 2022

My son Elon Musk, doing all this because I never bought him that katana — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 14, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, won't go to the doctor for hemorrhoids. He won't listen to me, he only cares what Twitter thinks. Please RT so he goes to the doctor. — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 13, 2022

Still can’t remove the word “parody” because my brilliant son Elon Musk got rid of all of customer service — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 14, 2022

There are exceptions to “Eat The Rich” for example, do not eat Elon Musk there is enough Ketamine & Adderall in his system to kill 3 Belushis. — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 26, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, connected all Teslas to his brain chip so if there are crashes he controls them — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 13, 2022

My son, Elon musk, prefers his sister-mother over me 😭 — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 13, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, still trying to finance that Pepe le Pew movie — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 13, 2022

Pray for my son, Elon musk, who just discovered Rage Against The Machine is progressive — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 14, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, is inventing Santa Claus as we speak. So far he has glued 2 white tigers to a lobster. — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 26, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, drinks all his meals in a slurry because efficiency. His teeth are rotting. — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 13, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, will go down in history alongside great inventors like Edison, the guy who electrocuted elephants and gave employees radiation poisoning — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 15, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, is probably an incel. All the greats were incels! Like Dostoyevsky and…Jon from Garfield! — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 18, 2022

My son, Elon Musk, would like to buy your ideas. If you have any ideas please tweet them at him. Any ideas at all. — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) November 16, 2022

These are *some* of the tweets, you can check out more tweets on the account to have an afternoon full of laughter.

