Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk has defended her son on more than one occasion. Mama bear Maye got protective of his ‘genius son’ even when people called him out on the mass lay-offs, asking them to stop being mean to her son.
Her protective instincts towards her son have given birth to a lot of “My son, Elon Musk…” tweets on Twitter along with parody accounts dedicated to this gem of a genre. One such account is Hana Michels‘ who posts the most insane shit while playing musk’s mother on Twitter. Have a look at *some* of these gems.
These are *some* of the tweets, you can check out more tweets on the account to have an afternoon full of laughter.
Check Out | 12 Times Elon Musk Was Schooled On Social Media For His Bizarre Statements